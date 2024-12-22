بنك القاهرة عمان
Orange Community Digital Centers: Jordanian Youth's Gateway for a Better Future

Orange Community Digital Centers: Jordanian Youth’s Gateway for a Better Future

Orange Jordan Community Digital Centers represent a gateway for women and youth paving the way for a better future. Spanning the Kingdom, and being implemented under the umbrella of Orange Digital Centers (ODC), these CDCs provide participants with the capabilities and skills to enable them to excel in the digital world.

Orange announced that registration is open in its CDCs for females and males aged between 18-35 years and it can be done through this link: https://forms.gle/jFKBkkoZeQHU7nfK7.

Orange Community Digital Centers put into practice a series of programs that are aimed at building the capabilities of females and males to join the 8000 participants who joined the labor market or embarked upon their entrepreneurial journey serving their communities and contributing to the national economy.

The training programs conducted at Orange Community Digital Centers elevate participants’ skills in several areas including AI, communication skills, presentation skills, entrepreneurship, and innovation. In order to amplify the outcomes, Orange works hand in hand with multiple stakeholders including the Ministries of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, and Youth, Yarmouk University, the German Jordanian University, Mutah University, the Karak Innovation Center, and the Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development (JOHUD). It also conducts its programs through a pool of renowned trainers in the most vital fields.

It is worth noting that Orange Community Digital Centers are present in 26 locations across the Kingdom, offering training courses and programs to enhance the technical and soft skills of participants to enable them to join the labor market by boosting their competitiveness or allowing them to start their entrepreneurial journey.

For more information, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.


