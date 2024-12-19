Orange Jordan Concludes “Subscribe & Win with 5G” Campaign by Handing Over the Grand Prize to the Winner

Orange Jordan has successfully concluded its “Subscribe & Win with 5G” campaign aimed at encouraging customers to opt for the 5G novel services, by handing over the grand prize to the winner.

The CEO of Orange Jordan, Philippe Mansour, along with the Chief Consumer Market Officer, at Orange Jordan, Naila Al Dawoud, handed over the grand prize, which was a 2024 BYD Atto 3 electric car, to the winner Rbiaah Mohamuod Saeed Khamaish during a special ceremony celebrating the conclusion of the campaign and the announcement of the winner through a special draw.

With 5G services now available in various areas across all Jordanian governorates, Orange is continuously working to enhance coverage. Simultaneously, it continues to encourage its subscribers to adopt cutting-edge technologies. This campaign was part of this effort and included several draws in which customers had the chance to win valuable prizes, including 3 iPhone 14 Pro Max phones and 3 PlayStation 5 consoles.

The campaign aimed to encourage customers to opt for the innovative 5G services by allowing all individual subscribers to Orange’s 5G offers for home internet, postpaid, and prepaid mobile lines, since the launch of the company’s 5G services on July 11th, 2023. They were eligible to win the grand prize, a 2024 BYD ATTO 3 GL500 electric car, with the draw held on December 8th.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, Al Dawoud expressed her gratitude to the customers whose participation ensured the success of the campaign. Most importantly, their participation supported Orange’s endeavors to enable customers to adopt the latest technological trends represented by 5G, which opens the door to unprecedented progress in all fields.

Al Dawoud also added that the campaign was a true translation of Orange’s continuous efforts to elevate its services and expand its reach to customers across the Kingdom, enabling them to “Lead the Future” equipped with modern technologies.

She also congratulated all the winners, especially the grand prize winner, stressing that Orange, based on its customer-centric approach, will continue to launch more campaigns and offers in the near future.

It is worth mentioning that Orange Jordan introduced 5G services to the Jordanian market last year. Since then, digital transformation has reshaped multiple sectors especially with the growing number of subscribers to the 5G services in Jordan.

