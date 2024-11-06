Orange Innovation Lab is Inaugurated at Mutah University to Foster Digital & Entrepreneurial Growth in Karak

وطنا اليوم_

Orange Jordan has inaugurated the Orange Innovation Lab at Mutah University, expanding its network of digital programs to now cover 50 locations across the Kingdom under the umbrella of Orange Digital Centers (ODC). The main goal of this initiative is to create a lasting impact by empowering young men and women to make their mark in digital and entrepreneurial fields.

The Orange Innovation Lab will serve as a dynamic space for students to transform their innovative and entrepreneurial ideas into viable business models, ready for incubation and acceleration. Through workshops, courses, and capacity-building programs, the Lab will bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and labor market demands, bringing these ideas to life.

Orange Jordan’s CEO, Philippe Mansour, expressed pride in the strengthened partnership with Mutah University, culminating in this new lab. He noted that this Innovation Lab not only opens new paths for entrepreneurial and digital careers but also equips students with cutting-edge tools to guide their career decisions and support their professional growth.

On his part, Mutah University President, Dr. Salameh Saleh Al Naimat, highlighted the importance of collaboration between academia and the private sector, praising Orange Jordan’s role in supporting Jordanian youth in entering the labor market. He emphasized that the lab reflects the university’s commitment to fostering a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation.

This initiative aligns with Orange Jordan’s position as a responsible digital leader, embodied in its slogan “Orange is Here.” The Innovation Lab will serve as a creative hub for youth in Karak, increasing the number of participants and extending Orange’s community impact across all governorates.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of the Orange Global Group, present in 26 countries. The company operates under the Group’s “Lead the Future” strategy and emphasizes responsible digital leadership, supporting Jordan’s digital transformation vision. With a comprehensive CSR strategy, Orange Jordan focuses on digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environmental responsibility.

Orange Jordan has over 1,600 employees and 301 shops across Jordan, serving around 4.1 million customers. The company provides an array of digital solutions for both individuals and businesses under the Orange Business sub-brand, prioritizing transparency, agility, and customer centricity.

About Orange

Orange is a leading global telecommunications operator with revenues of 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and a workforce of 128,000 employees worldwide, including 71,000 in France. Orange serves 292 million customers across 26 countries, including 253 million mobile and 22 million fixed broadband customers. The Group’s strategic “Lead the Future” plan reinforces Orange’s leadership in quality services and efficiency, emphasizing responsibility.

