Orange Jordan’s 5G Services Now Available in All Governorates with “Subscribe & Win with 5G” Currently Underway

With 5G services now available in various areas across all Jordanian governorates, Orange Jordan is currently sparing no effort to enhance the coverage. In parallel, it continues to encourage its subscribers to adopt cutting-edge technologies through the “Subscribe & Win with 5G” campaign. It was launched to enable 5G home and mobile subscribers to win valuable prizes, including a 2024 BYD ATTO 3 GL500 electric car, 3 iPhone 14 Pro Max phones, and 3 PlayStation 5 devices.

The three winners in the second draw included Dareen Maher Masri, Abdullah Zaki Alrmadneh, and Adel Mohammad Aldwari. They won a PlayStation 5 device each, presented by the Chief Consumer Market Officer at Orange Jordan Naila Al Dawoud.

The campaign serves the purpose of encouraging customers to opt for 5G novel services. In this context, the winner of the grand prize, a 2024 BYD ATTO 3 GL500 electric car, will be selected in a draw on December 8th, 2024, open to all individual subscribers to Orange 5G offers for home internet, postpaid and prepaid mobile lines since the launch of the company’s 5G services on July 11th, 2023.

Al Dawoud expressed her pride in Orange Jordan’s unwavering commitment to building a robust digital infrastructure, which has enabled the widespread availability of 5G services across all Jordanian governorates. The importance of 5G cannot be overstated, as it profoundly impacts both the economy and the digital landscapes, becoming an indispensable part of our daily lives.

Al Dawoud extended her congratulations to the winners, highlighting that Orange’s overarching approach to meeting the diverse needs of businesses and individuals, coupled with its strategic and commercial efforts, holds the key to the company’s success in consistently delivering innovative digital solutions to Jordanians across the Kingdom and being always here for them.

It is worth noting that Orange Jordan introduced 5G services to the Jordanian market last year. Since then, digital transformation has reshaped multiple sectors especially with the growing number of subscribers to the 5G services in Jordan.

To learn more, you can pay a visit to our website: www.orange.jo and you can also find out the details of 5G services and offers through the following link: https://orange.jo/en/5g.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries around the world. Orange Jordan operates in line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”, and through its positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader, it supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees in 301 shops and locations across Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub-brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues worth 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 128,000 employees worldwide until 30 June 2024, including 72,000 employees in France. The Group has a total of 285 million customers worldwide until 30 June 2024, including 246 million mobile customers and 21 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan “Lead the Future”, built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. “Lead the Future” capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange’s leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr, and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

