Orange Jordan Sponsors “Hakeem Academy Annual Competition” to Support Innovation in Healthcare Sector

Orange Jordan sponsored the 9th Hakeem Academy Annual Competition, organized by Hakeem Academy, the human capital development and educational arm of Electronic Health Solutions (EHS). The closing ceremony took place at the Innovation Hub in Orange Digital Village in Abdali. The event unveiled the names of the winners who came up with the most innovative ideas in the area of healthcare technology.

This competition, takes place on an annual basis, aims to encourage university students and healthcare workers to employ technology to promote innovation. This will in turn contribute to elevating healthcare services provided to patients in addition to enabling healthcare workers to enhance their knowledge supporting the whole healthcare ecosystem.

The jury, comprising distinguished professionals and experts from the healthcare and technology sectors, assessed the ideas presented by the participants. The esteemed panel included Coding Academies Manager at Orange Jordan, Rana Shehadeh, dot.jo and Kinz.jo Chairman, H.E. Marwan Juma, Chief Executive Officer at Ahli Fintech by Jordan Ahli Bank, Ghassan Muasher, Medical Retina Senior Specialist at Jordanian Royal Medical Services Lieutenant-Colonel Dr. Shehab Al-Abed, and EHS CTO Talal Kanaan.

The judges offered guidance to participants and winners and congratulated them for their significant role in advancing the healthcare sector in Jordan.

Orange Jordan pointed out that this support is in line with the company’s strategic objectives to digitize all sectors especially healthcare. It is aligned with its endeavors to encourage entrepreneurs to come up with innovative ideas to support their communities. Orange praised the role of Hakeem Academy as it bridges the gap between the theoretical and practical aspects through developing the skills of students and participants in line with the latest scientific trends and findings.

Winners included Smart Steps project from the Jordan University of Science and Technology with its innovative device designed to early diagnose Parkinson’s patients for treatment plans, in the first place. E-skin project from Yarmouk University with their electronic skin (e-skin) solution with multimodal sensing capabilities won second place. The Noor project from Al Hussein Technical University with their mobile app predict & forecast postpartum depression came in third place.

It is worth mentioning that Hakeem Academy offers intensive two-month training to students elevating their skills in the health technology arena. It is designed to enable them to turn their ideas into running and impactful projects. 13 teams from 8 universities participated in this year’s edition of the competition.

