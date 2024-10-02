بنك القاهرة عمان
A Royal Honoring for Orange Jordan for Receiving EFQM Recognized for Excellence 5 Stars Certificate

منذ ساعة واحدة
A Royal Honoring for Orange Jordan for Receiving EFQM Recognized for Excellence 5 Stars Certificate

His Majesty King Abdullah II honored Orange Jordan, after receiving the “EFQM Recognized for Excellence” certificate, with a higher rating of 5 stars, during the King Abdullah II Award for Excellence ceremony that took place on Monday, September 30th at the Cultural Palace in Al Hussein Youth City in the presence of HRH Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Hussein. The award from the King Abdullah II Center for Excellence (KACE) was received by the CEO of Orange Jordan Philippe Mansour.

Orange Jordan is the first telecom company in the Middle East and Jordan to obtain the “EFQM Recognized for Excellence 5 Stars” certificate, achieving a high rating, according to the EFQM Excellence Model.

Mansour emphasized that the royal honoring serves as a profound pride for Orange Jordan, underscoring its commitment to excellence. Receiving the “EFQM Recognized for Excellence 5 Stars” certificate through the King Abdullah II Center for Excellence (KACE) highlights the company’s high standards and allows it to celebrate the tireless efforts of the employees, whose dedication has made this milestone possible.

Mansour further noted that this recognition from the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM) motivates Orange to continue focusing on best practices in development, quality of service, and customer satisfaction, reflecting the collective dedication of the team and reinforcing the company’s values for continuous improvement and innovation.

It is worth mentioning that a group of experts evaluated and reviewed Orange Jordan’s application to ensure the commitment and implementation of the EFQM 2020 Excellence Model. Areas included strategy performance and dissemination aligning with this administrative framework that is resulted in one of the most prestigious certificates worldwide that are presented to top achieving companies when it comes to adopting excellent business models.

To learn more, you can visit our website www.orange.jo.


