Orange Jordan Launches its Back-to-School Campaign, “Start Now and Don’t Wait, The Fastest Internet is Here”

Orange Jordan has unveiled its campaign ‘Start Now and Don’t Wait, The Fastest Internet is Here,’ encouraging current and new customers to enjoy the fastest home internet services in the Kingdom. This campaign is designed to offer students an exceptional experience for studying and online learning, aligning with the company’s position, as a true responsible digital leader and the top choice for the internet in Jordan.

The campaign features a range of special offers and discounts on fiber home internet, 5G Home, ADSL, and 4G Internet everywhere. Additionally, 100 customers will have the chance to win a free six-month subscription to these services.

Orange Fiber offers are known for their competitive prices, high quality, and fast speeds. This is reinforced by the launch of cutting-edge technologies for the first time in Jordan, such as Wi-Fi 6 and FTTR (Fiber to the Room). These offerings will enhance the educational experience and enable students to achieve better results through seamless connectivity and by providing unlimited access to a vast array of resources to expand their knowledge.

Orange’s internet services will allow customers to enjoy various activities, including watching movies, TV shows, and sports matches in the highest resolution, as well as playing online games without disconnection and with low latency. In addition, customers can experience the most powerful virtual reality experiences and other digital services seamlessly.

Commenting on this campaign, Orange highlighted the significance of the back-to-school season for all members of the community, regardless of their segments or interests. Technology and digital solutions have become an integral part of the educational process, and encouraging customers to take advantage of the latest services supports the development of this vital sector, ultimately contributing to the advancement of society in every field.

It is worth mentioning that the back-to-school campaign is an annual effort by Orange in line with the start of the academic year to enable customers to fittingly meet the needs of its customers during this period.