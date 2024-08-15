بنك القاهرة عمان
Orange Jordan Supports “Congratulating Al Hussein” Campaign Launched by Al Aman Fund

Orange Jordan extends its heartfelt congratulations to His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on the birth of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman bint Al Hussein bin Abdullah II. On this occasion, the company has donated to the Al Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans, supporting the education of orphaned youth.

Drawing inspiration from the values and priorities of the Hashemite Royal Family, particularly their focus on youth education with an emphasis on the underprivileged, Orange Jordan is committed to empowering the beneficiaries of the Al Aman Fund by offering scholarships to support their university studies.

Orange Jordan expressed its pride in this initiative, which embodies the genuine values of the Jordanian Hashemite legacy. The company also extended its warmest congratulations to His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein on the arrival of their first child, Princess Iman bint Al Hussein. The Kingdom has celebrated her birth with joy, from north to south, as the newest member of the extended Jordanian family.

This generous gesture by Their Royal Highnesses, that gifts for their newborn to be substituted with donations to support orphaned youth, reflects the Hashemite tradition of national humanitarian work. Amidst the national celebrations in Jordan, this act of giving sets a shining example of the deep connection between the Royal Family and its people, aligning perfectly with Orange Jordan’s vision of social responsibility.

