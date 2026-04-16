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Orange Jordan Celebrates Jordan Flag Day by Changing Network Name to “JO Flag”

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Orange Jordan Celebrates Jordan Flag Day by Changing Network Name to “JO Flag”

Orange Jordan announced changing its network name, appearing on mobile devices that support this feature, to “JO Flag” on 16 and 17 April. This comes in celebration of Jordan Flag Day, embodying the company’s pride in the Kingdom’s flag and its sign of unity and sovereignty. This initiative aims to consolidate this national day in the daily digital experience, by transforming the network into a living expression of honor and belonging, as the Jordanian flag accompanies users in the details of their daily lives as a symbol present in every communication.

Through this step, Orange Jordan affirms its commitment to its role as an effective partner to the Kingdom, which goes beyond providing communications services to promoting national values and highlighting representations that unite Jordanians. It further reflects the company’s approach in utilizing its digital platforms to commemorate national events in an influential, modern manner that keeps pace with the spirit of the times and enhances its deep connection to Jordan’s society and its identity.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo


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