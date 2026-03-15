Driving Economic Impact Across Jordan Launch of Programme to Expand Private Sector Access for Entrepreneurs

Orange Jordan has launched the “Private Sector Access to Support Startups” (PASS) programme as part of the GIZ-implemented project “Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Economic Development and Employment” (E4DE). The programme is implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Digital Economy & Entrepreneurship (MoDEE), and co-funded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the European Union in Jordan (EU).

Implemented until October 2026, the PASS programme aims to support 130 startups. It focuses on enhancing startup productivity and sales through targeted skills development, tailored training, and mentorship provided by experts and established entrepreneurs. The project places strong emphasis on practical, market-oriented support that responds to the real needs of startups at different stages of growth.

Through structured capacity development and facilitated linkages with private sector actors of varying sizes, PASS supports startups in entering relevant value chains and strengthening their market positioning. By improving startups’ readiness to engage with corporate partners, suppliers, and potential clients, the programme contributes to the development of sustainable business models, increased competitiveness, and long-term growth within local market ecosystems.

This partnership comes in line with Orange Jordan’s role as the true responsible digital leader, supporting economic growth and empowering local communities. This is also under its strategy to create a positive impact on society and dedication to deliver on promises through innovative initiatives and programmes that enable youth to gain an unmatched opportunity for progress and building a better future.

Orange Jordan further emphasized that launching the programme reflects its vision to drive an integrated entrepreneurial ecosystem across Jordan’s governorates and empowering SMEs projects to reach private sector partners. As a result, this will contribute to strengthening the local economy and creating a more sustainable and inclusive entrepreneurial environment.

The Private Sector Access to Support Startups is implemented in partnership with Orange Jordan, the GIZ implemented project “Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Economic Development and Employment” (E4DE), and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship (MoDEE), on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the European Union (EU).

Page: Promoting entrepreneurship to boost development and employment (E4DE) – giz.de

During February, Orange Jordan’s official platforms started accepting applications for the programme. Entrepreneurs and startups from the targeted governorates are encouraged to apply and take this opportunity to enhance their skills and expand their professional networks within the private sector.

For more information, please visit our website: www.orange.jo