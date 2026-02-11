مَنْ هي الفئة المستثناة من تعديلات الضمان المتوقّعة.؟

الخبير موسى الصبيحي

بحسب ما رشح من معلومات، فإن الفئة المستثناة من التعديلات المقترحة على قانون الضمان الاجتماعي التي أقرّها مجلس إدارة مؤسسة الضمان مؤخراً، وتم رفعها لمجلس الوزراء، هي فئة المؤمّن عليهم الذين استوفوا شروط استحقاق راتب تقاعد الشيخوخة أو راتب التقاعد المبكر إما قبل نفاذ القانون المعدّل أو قبل نهاية العام الجاري 2026 ( بحسب ما سيتم النص عليه تحديداً في القانون المعدّل ذاته وبصورته النهائية).

​وبذلك يحتفظ الداخلون ضمن هذه الفئة بحقهم في التقاعد في أي وقت مستقبلي وفقاً للشروط والمنافع التأمينية المقررة في القانون النافذ حالياً، حتى وإنْ استمروا في عملهم ولم يتقدموا بطلب التقاعد خلال العام الجاري.

وأؤكد بأن هذا مقترَح ضمن التعديلات كما علمت، وليس أمراً نهائياً، إذ سيكون خاضعاً لإقرار الحكومة وديوان التشريع أولاً قبل إرساله لمجلس النواب، واستكمال مراحله التشريعية من مجلسي النواب والأعيان ومن ثم مصادقة جلالة الملك على القانون ونشره في الجريدة الرسمية.

​According to leaked information, the category exempt from the proposed amendments to the Social Security Law—recently approved by the Social Security Corporation’s (SSC) Board of Directors and submitted to the Cabinet—consists of insured individuals who have met the eligibility requirements for either the old-age pension or the early retirement pension.

This applies if they met these conditions either before the amended law comes into force or before the end of the current year, 2026 (depending on the specific provisions in the final version of the amended law).

​Consequently, individuals within this category retain their right to retire at any time in the future under the conditions and insurance benefits stipulated in the current effective law, even if they continue working and do not apply for retirement during the current year.

​I must emphasize that this is a proposal within the amendments as per my information, and it is not final. It remains subject to approval by the Government and the Legislation and Opinion Bureau before being sent to the House of Representatives. It must then complete its legislative stages through the House of Representatives and the Senate, followed by His Majesty the King’s ratification and its publication in the Official Gazette