Orange Jordan Sponsors MUN Conference to Empower Future Leaders

Orange Jordan announced being the telecom sponsor for the Model United Nations (MUN) conference, organized by the New English School (NES) at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel from January 22 to 24. The sponsorship reflects Orange Jordan’s role as the True Responsible Digital Leader in Jordan, reaffirming its commitment to empowering youth and developing their leadership capabilities.

The three-day conference encouraged 200-250 students to come together and engage in an exceptional experience that simulates the UN with a perfectly suitable environment. Participants joined debates and networking sessions, performing different roles as delegates, staff, media, security, judges, advocates, chairs and presidents of committees, and the organizing team.

The core message of the MUN goes hand in hand with Orange Jordan’s deep commitment to focus on youth and empower them. “This sponsorship aligns with our strategy to provide the tools and expertise necessary to drive our youth toward innovation and excellence. We believe in our continuous efforts to develop the skills of the next generation and support their role in creating a remarkable future.”

Students worldwide have the golden opportunity to gather in one place and take part in MUN to discuss and address crucial current challenges, devising effective solutions. By sponsoring this conference, Orange Jordan aims to provide the next generation with powerful opportunities and create a positive impact on society. The company is also proud to have empowered hundreds of students by sponsoring previous editions of the conference, affirming its continuous commitment to strengthening the voice of youth, offering them a platform to develop their talents and shape an innovative digital future.

For more information, please visit our website: www.orange.jo