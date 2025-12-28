بنك القاهرة عمان
  1. Home
  3. بنوك وشركات

Orange renews its commitment to corporate social responsibility by empowering employees through the launch of the new Engage for Change platform

28 ديسمبر 2025
Orange renews its commitment to corporate social responsibility by empowering employees through the launch of the new Engage for Change platform

Orange Group has launched the new and enhanced version of the Engage for Change program and platform, as part of its ongoing efforts to empower its employees to actively engage in corporate social responsibility initiatives, and to provide more efficient digital tools that facilitate access to volunteering opportunities and community engagement.

The development of the program reflects Orange Group’s vision of transforming employee engagement into a driving force that contributes to creating a positive impact on society, through initiatives based on teamwork and a strong sense of responsibility, in line with the Group’s values of responsible and ethical conduct across all its activities.

The Engage for Change program brings together the efforts of Orange Group employees within a unified framework that enables the exchange of expertise and experiences and showcases impactful initiatives and real-life contributions that make a tangible difference. The program also strengthens a culture of belonging and teamwork, embodying a commitment to deliver on promises and achieving them in terms of community impact.

As part of its commitment to encouraging active participation, the program allows employees to dedicate up to three working days per year to take part in corporate responsibility activities related to Orange projects. Employees are granted official leave for each activity, up to a maximum of three days annually, reaffirming the role of employees as key partners in achieving sustainable impact.

The platform also provides a dedicated digital space that brings together Group employees across the countries where Orange operates, highlighting volunteering opportunities and community initiatives, alongside the programs of the Orange Foundation and the network of Digital Centers, through a structured approach that ensures clarity of opportunities and ease of participation.

The launch of the new version of the program comes amid growing environmental and social challenges, as well as rapid changes in work environments, with Orange affirming that employee empowerment and community engagement are key pillars in addressing these challenges and strengthening long term impact.

The Engage for Change program embodies Orange’s commitment to building a more cohesive corporate community, grounded in shared values that view every initiative involving employees as a practical step toward positive and sustainable change.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo..


تابعنا على تطبيق نبض

تابعنا على تطبيق موجز
24 ساعة
22:18

النتائج الإيجابية تتكلم.. قراءة مهنية في سياسات البنك المركزي (2-1)

20:38

تأخير دوام مدارس في محافظة الطفيلة ولواء المزار الجنوبي للساعة العاشرة صباحا

20:36

سوريا تكشف عن عملتها الجديدة

20:30

إدارة الأزمات يدعو للحذر والالتزام بتعليمات الأمن خلال الحالة الجوية السائدة

20:09

السير تتعامل مع ارتفاع ‏منسوب المياه وتعطل بعض المركبات في العاصمة

20:05

أمطار غزيرة تتسبب بانهيارات في الكرك

20:03

مندوباً عن الملك وولي العهد. العيسوي يعزي بوفاة والد وزير الإدارة المحلية

20:01

باحثون أردنيون يحققون إنجازا علمي على المستوى الدولي في مجال الصحة العامة

19:54

هيئة الطاقة: مراجعة شاملة لشروط الترخيص وآليات التعاقد مع شركات الغاز المنزلي

19:48

رئيس الديوان الملكي يلتقي رجال اقتصاد وأعمال

19:23

متصرف الأغوار الشمالية: إعادة فتح طريق العدسية الشونة

19:20

بلدية الهاشمية تعلن إغلاق شارع وادي أبو الزيغان

وفيات
وفيات الإثنين 29 – 12 – 2025والد وزير الإدارة المحلية وليد المصري في ذمة اللهوفيات الأحد 28 – 12 – 2025الحاج احمد محمود العيسوي “ابو نضال” في ذمة اللهوفيات الجمعة 26-12-2025