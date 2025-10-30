Zain and the Vocational Training Corporation conclude the “Fiber optic” free training course

In continuation of its efforts to support Jordanian youth and equip them with practical knowledge and experience to enhance their employability, Zain Jordan, in collaboration with the Vocational Training Corporation (VTC), has concluded a new free training course on fiber optic technology at Zain Center located in Jordan-Korea Technology Institute in Zarqa Governorate.

These free courses were launched by Zain throughout the year and benefiting more than 90 young men and women to date, come as part of the company’s Sustainability Management programs and initiatives. They align with Zain’s strategy to empower youth, enhance their skills, and equip them with tools for economic and social empowerment, thereby building a generation well-prepared to keep pace with developments in telecommunications and modern technologies. Through these courses, Zain aims to create a tangible and long-term impact by providing real vocational education opportunities in collaboration with specialized national institutions, strengthening young people’s readiness to enter the job market with confidence and competence.

The course includes 150 training hours combining theoretical and practical components. Participants are introduced to the latest technologies used in fiber optic networks—from installation stages to delivering the service to customers’ homes—along with training in fault tracing and maintenance. The program is led by a qualified team of professional trainers, and graduates receive accredited certificates that qualify them to work immediately after completion.

Zain also helps connect graduates from its training center with companies operating in the fiber technology field to facilitate employment opportunities. So far, the employment rate among fiber technology training graduates has reached 60%.

Zain, in cooperation with the Vocational Training Corporation, will soon announce the launch of a new training course as part of its ongoing efforts to prepare young talents and open new horizons for them in the labor markets, supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 1 (No Poverty) and Goal 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth).