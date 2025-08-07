Zain and Jordan Esports Federation Renew Collaboration to Continue Supporting Esports Sector

Amman, August 7, 2025 – In the presence of HRH Prince Omar bin Faisal, President of Jordan Esports Federation, Zain Jordan and Jordan Esports Federation renewed their strategic cooperation agreement as part of their ongoing efforts to support and enhance esports and gaming sector in the Kingdom, reaffirming their collaboration across various programs and events.

The agreement was signed at Zain Jordan’s headquarters by Zain CEO Fahad Al-Jasim and the Federation’s Vice President Hazem Bawab.

Under this agreement, Zain will continue to support the federation and sponsor its esports activities and events through its Zain eSports Jo center. This includes organizing tournaments in collaboration with the federation, as well as supporting players and national teams representing Jordan in various competitions.

Zain reiterated its belief in the importance of esports and gaming sector, highlighting it as one of the most promising sectors full of opportunities and an increasingly important path for youth. The company emphasized the sector’s role in empowering young people, opening new opportunities for them, and contributing to the national economy.

Zain was an early mover in recognizing the sector’s importance, having established its Zain eSports Jo center in 2020. Today, the center is one of the top destinations for esports enthusiasts, amateurs, and professionals alike. In addition, Zain provides exceptional services and high-speed, stable internet that has helped build a strong infrastructure for esports across the Kingdom. The company remains committed to leveraging its telecom and IT solutions to support various sectors and continue its role as a key part of the business and telecom ecosystem—an essential foundation for all industries.

Since the beginning of this year, Zain eSports Jo, in collaboration with the Jordan Esports Federation, has organized several events that have attracted nearly 10,000 esports fans, enthusiasts, and professionals. These events have garnered millions of views across the official social media pages of both the center and the federation. The two parties will continue their collaboration to further develop the sector and empower Jordanian youth and emerging talent.