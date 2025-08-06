Graduation of a new cohort from the Digital Upskilling and Employment Program

Orange Jordan, in the presence of H.E. Samira Al-Zoubi, Secretary General of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, celebrated the graduation of the sixth cohort from the Coding Academy at the Orange Digital Center in Amman. This also marks the second cohort of the “Digital Upskilling and Employment Program” scholarship. The program is funded by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship under the “Youth, Technology, and Jobs” Project (YTJ), and is implemented by the Digital Skills Association (Digiskills).

A total of 49 female and male students completed this cohort, following the graduation of the first cohort earlier this year, bringing the total number of program graduates in Amman to 100 youth, of whom 33% are women. For four months and 640 training hours, the participants were equipped with both technical and life skills to enhance their readiness for the job market.

The program has proven its effectiveness, achieving a 100% graduation rate with no dropouts. To date, around 50% of the students have secured employment opportunities, a percentage that is expected to increase in the coming months. Additionally, the graduates supported 25 startups by developing websites for them during their practical training.

The Secretary General of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, H.E. Samira Al-Zoubi, expressed the Ministry’s pride in funding and supporting the “Digital Upskilling and Employment Program” scholarship under the “Youth, Technology, and Jobs” Project. She emphasized that this reflects the Ministry’s commitment to empowering Jordanian youth with digital skills that enable them to enter the job market with confidence and competence. She added that such programs represent genuine career pathways rather than just training stops, as the Ministry continues to collaborate with its partners to create employment opportunities, support entrepreneurs, and foster innovation that contributes to building a competitive digital economy led by Jordanian youth.

From her side, Amira Qarqash, Digital Education and Skills Development Manager at YTJ, emphasized that investing in youth is an investment in Jordan’s future, and that empowering them with digital skills is key to unlocking employment opportunities and driving economic growth. This program stands as a living example of effective collaboration between the public and private sectors and civil society institutions to build a capable generation ready to lead change.

The Chief Corporate Communication & Sustainability Officer at Orange Jordan, Eng. Rana Al-Dababneh expressed her pride in the partnership with the “Digital Upskilling and Employment Program” scholarship and its achievements, praising the “Champions of Change” from this cohort and those before them. She added that Orange Jordan, through the Coding Academy at the Orange Digital Center, continues to empower Jordanian youth with the knowledge and skills necessary to build their future. She highlighted that since its launch, the Coding Academy has graduated over 1,000 students, with more than 80% of them joining the job market, confirming the effectiveness of the training model, which integrates technical skills, projects, language, life skills, and practical training.

Concurrently with the graduation ceremony, the second specialized job fair was held to connect graduates with companies and institutions seeking qualified youth talent. This provided real opportunities for them to enter the job market and embodied the integration between training and employment, which is one of the program’s key objectives.

