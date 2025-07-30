Arab Jordan Investment Bank (AJIB) Implements Digital ID Service via “Sanad” App Across All Its Branches in the Kingdom

Arab Jordan Investment Bank (AJIB) has announced the activation of the digital ID service via the “Sanad” app across all its branches throughout the Kingdom, becoming one of the first banks in Jordan to adopt this innovative digital feature as an alternative to the physical ID card. This enables customers to complete their banking transactions with ease, speed, and security without needing to present their physical National ID.

This step aligns with the bank’s strategy to support digital transformation and enhance the efficiency and quality of the banking services it provides, by adopting the latest officially approved digital technologies. This service was launched in collaboration with OFFTEC, a leading provider in business technology solutions.

The service allows customers to use their digitally verified ID through the “Sanad” app by scanning the QR code displayed on the app using the branch queuing system devices, where it will be recognized as an official identification document.

By adopting the digital ID, this service reflects AJIB’s commitment to providing a secure and seamless banking experience that meets the evolving needs of its customers. It also enhances the efficiency of the bank’s daily operations and reinforces AJIB’s leading role in adopting the latest technological innovations, in line with its vision to deliver advanced banking services that support the digital transformation journey and effectively meet customers’ needs.