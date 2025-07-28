بنك القاهرة عمان
Orange Jordan and GIZ Launch a Specialized Program to Empower Startups with Financial Literacy

28 يوليو 2025
Orange Jordan and GIZ Launch a Specialized Program to Empower Startups with Financial Literacy

 

Orange Jordan has announced the launch of the “Finance Forward: Empowering Entrepreneurs Through Financial Literacy” program, in partnership with the GIZ. This initiative is part of the “Innovative Approaches for Financial Inclusion of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Jordan”project, commissioned by the German Federal Ministry ofEconomic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). The program works to enhance the financial knowledge of entrepreneurs, startups, and MSMEs across Jordan. Targeting five key governorates–Amman, Zarqa, Irbid, Karak, and Aqaba. The program offers specialized training designed to equip participants with essential skills for effective and solid financial planning and informed decision-making.
The program enhances participants’ capabilities in financial management and business development, and informed decision-making to economically empower them and support the sustainable growth of their ventures. Its primary audience includes early-stage entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) owners, and youth professionals interested in launching their businesses. It also engages local business communities across Jordan.
Orange Jordan is dedicated to supporting local entrepreneurs by providing essential financial knowledge and practical tools that foster sustainable growth. Through this program, as part of its broader strategy to drive innovation and nurture a knowledge-based economy, the company continues to equip students, youth, and entrepreneurs with the skills and expertise needed to succeed in today’s business environment.
Ulrich Haas, Project Commissioner of “Innovative Approaches for Financial Inclusion,” highlighted the foundational role of financial literacy in achieving sustainable economic growth. He stated, “Financial literacy is a cornerstone of sustainable economic development. Through our collaboration with Orange Jordan, we are proud to support entrepreneurs and small businesses across the Kingdom, equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to grow and create sustainable employment opportunities in Jordan.”
Through this initiative, Orange Jordan continues to invest in communities by supporting aspiring entrepreneurs and driving sustainable business growth, further reinforced by its incubators and accelerators.
To learn more, please visit our website: https://orange.jo/en


