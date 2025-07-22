With JOD 10,000 in Cash Support and One Year of Logistical Assistance ZINC Welcomes OrganicG Startup to its Business Accelerator Program

Zain Jordan, through its innovation campus (ZINC), has signed an agreement with the Jordanian startup “OrganicG”, one of the companies recently selected for “Zain AlMubadara” — one of ZINC’s largest programs dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs, Jordanian startups, and innovative ideas.

The agreement was signed at ZINC’s main branch located in the King Hussein Business Park. The agreement was signed by Zain Jordan CEO, Fahad AlJasim, and OrganicG General Manager, Mousa Samara. The signing reaffirms Zain’s commitment, through ZINC, to empowering Jordanian youth and startups, providing them with the tools to enter the market, grow their businesses, and scale their operations. Zain believes in the importance of entrepreneurship in fueling the national economy, creating new job opportunities, and making a positive impact on society.

Zain’s support is divided into JOD 10,000 in direct financial assistance and one year of logistical support. This includes accounting services, legal services, technical consulting, brand identity services, media and promotion across social media platforms, marketing services, and market access facilitation.

OrganicG produces sustainable, high-efficiency organic fertilizers at affordable prices. The company fully relies on waste materials as raw input, using a cost-effective, optimized production process. OrganicG’s mission is to make organic fertilizer the first choice for farmers, moving toward a world with safer and more productive crops.

It is worth noting that ZINC is committed to launching “Zain AlMubadara” program annually to support new groups of Jordanian youth and entrepreneurs. This aligns with Zain’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Jordan. Over the years, the program has received thousands of ideas, transformed hundreds of them into actual companies, and contributed to the local market with new startups in emerging sectors aligned with current development and market needs.

To date, 253 Jordanian startups across various sectors have received support from the platform, helping to grow entrepreneurial projects that have made a clear impact in the local market through job creation and contributions to the national economy.

ZINC provides startups and entrepreneurial ideas selected for the program with grants totaling JOD 75,000: JOD 10,000 for each startup and JOD 15,000 for each entrepreneurial idea. This enables participants to build business models for their concepts after validating their feasibility and market fit. The support also includes one year of full logistical assistance from the platform.