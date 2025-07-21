Orange Jordan sponsors the 12th National Technology Parade (NTP) in support of innovation and youth digital empowerment

As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting and digitally empowering youth, Orange Jordan sponsored the 12th National Technology Parade (NTP), held at Al Hussein Technical University. The festival was first launched in 2007.

The parade aims to foster creativity and innovation among students, encourage collaboration between universities and national and regional institutions, and promote professional ethics, teamwork, and career readiness.

Orange Jordan’s sponsorship of this parade reflects its pivotal role in supporting applied education and encouraging students to innovate and create. This aligns with the company’s strategy to lead the digital future and empower youth to contribute to sustainable development.

This year, the parade brings together 100 teams comprising around 400 students from various Jordanian universities. Participating in projects cover categories such as green and sustainable technologies, health and biomedical technologies, public safety and quality of life, defense and security technologies, gaming and entertainment, industrial technologies, educational technologies and e-learning solutions, social and business technologies, and innovations serving persons with disabilities.

Orange Jordan is participating in the parade through a dedicated booth for the Orange Digital Center’s Fabrication Lab, showcasing Orange’s innovative solutions in digital manufacturing. The booth also aims to encourage youth to adopt technology as a tool for development and innovation, in addition to presenting students’ previous projects.

Through its sponsorship and participation in this parade, Orange Jordan emphasized the importance of directing innovation to serve the community, believing that true innovation contributes to improving the lives of individuals and society. Through such events, we strive to foster a culture of entrepreneurship and technology among youth, empowering them to develop innovative solutions that meet community needs and support Jordan’s digital transformation journey.

It is worth mentioning that the ongoing rotation of Jordanian universities in hosting this parade demonstrates its status as a leading national platform that brings together youth talents and innovations. It also contributes to establishing Jordan’s position as a regional hub for innovation and entrepreneurship, reflecting the spirit of cooperation and partnership between the academic and private sectors in achieving sustainable development.