 زين شريكاً استرتيجياً لمهرجان صيف عمان 2025

وطنا اليوم-عمان، 19 تموز 2025: في إطار شراكتها الاستراتيجية الممتدة مع أمانة عمان الكبرى، وضمن جهودها المستمرة لدعم المجتمع المحلي وتعزيز أجندة الفعاليات الصيفية في المملكة؛ قدمت شركة زين الأردن رعايتها كشريك استراتيجي لمهرجان صيف عمان 2025، الذي أقيم في دورته السابعة عشرة في حدائق الحسين بالعاصمة عمان خلال الفترة من 11 ولغاية 18 تموز.

واشتملت رعاية زين للمهرجان على إقامة عدد من الفعاليات التفاعلية للأطفال والعائلات وتوزيع الجوائز للحضور، بالإضافة إلى توفير عروض خاصة على اشتراكات وخطوط زين لزوار المهرجان، حيث تحرص الشركة على التواجد في مختلف الفعاليات ضمن أجندتها الصيفية التي تشتمل على رعاية أبرز الفعاليات التي تقام في المملكة، وذلك استمراراً لمسيرة الشركة الممتدة في دعم مختلف القطاعات واهتمامها بالتفاعل مع مختلف الفئات بحضورها الذي اعتاد عليه الأردنيون.

كما جاءت رعاية زين للمهرجان ضمن مسؤولية الشركة المجتمعية تجاه العاملين بمجال الحرف اليدوية والمنتجات التراثية والمأكولات الشعبية، حيث شارك مجموعة من أصحاب هذه الأعمال في فعاليات المهرجان من خلال عرض منتجاتهم وأعمالهم لزوار المهرجان.

وتضمن المهرجان برنامجًا يوميًا متنوعًا شمل عروضًا فنية ومسرحية، وبازارات للحرف اليدوية والمأكولات التراثية، إلى جانب مسرح الطفل الذي قدم فقرات ترفيهية وتعليمية للعائلات والأطفال، حيث تسعى أمانة عمّان من خلال هذا المهرجان السنوي إلى تنشيط الحركة الثقافية والفنية في المدينة، وتوفير أجواء ترفيهية مجانية للمواطنين في بيئة آمنة وجاذبة، مع إبراز المواهب الأردنية وتعزيز الهوية الثقافية الوطنية، إذ يعد مهرجان صيف عمان من أبرز الفعاليات الصيفية التي ينتظرها الأردنيون كل عام، لما يحمله من طابع اجتماعي وثقافي يجمع بين الفنون، والتراث، والأسرة

Zain as the Strategic Partner for Amman Summer Festival 2025

Amman, July 19, 2025 – As part of its ongoing strategic partnership with Greater Amman Municipality and its continuous efforts to support the local community and enrich the summer events agenda in the Kingdom, Zain Jordan sponsored “Amman Summer Festival 2025” as a strategic partner. The festival, in its 17th edition, was held at Al Hussein Parks in Amman, from July 11 to 18.

Zain’s sponsorship included hosting a variety of interactive activities for children and families, distributing prizes to attendees, and offering special promotions on Zain subscriptions and lines for festival visitors. The company is committed to being present at key events throughout the summer as part of its broader agenda, which includes sponsoring the Kingdom’s most prominent events. This reflects Zain’s long-standing commitment to supporting various sectors and engaging with diverse segments of society through its presence, which Jordanians have come to expect.

Zain’s support for the festival also falls under its corporate social responsibility toward artisans, traditional product vendors, and local food makers. A group of these entrepreneurs participated in the festival by showcasing their products and crafts to festivalgoers.

The festival featured a diverse daily program including artistic and theatrical performances, bazaars showcasing handicrafts and traditional foods, and a children’s stage offering entertaining and educational content for families and kids. Through this annual festival, Greater Amman Municipality aims to promote cultural and artistic activity in the city and provide citizens with a free, safe, and engaging recreational environment. The event also highlights local talents and reinforces national cultural identity. “Amman Summer Festival” is considered one of the most anticipated summer events by Jordanians each year for its social and cultural atmosphere that blends arts, heritage, and family engagement.