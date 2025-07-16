زين كاش وسوليدرتي – الأولى للتأمين توقعان اتفاقية استراتيجية لإصدار الوثائق التأمينية

وطنا اليوم:في إطار التزامها بتقديم وابتكار باقة من الحلول المالية الرقمية الاستثنائية لكافة قطاعات الأعمال، لا سيما قطاع التأمين كونه أحد القطاعات الحيوية التي تشهد تغييراً منهجياً في عملياتها التجارية والتشغيلية وأتمتتها؛ وقّعت شركة “زين كاش” اتفاقية استراتيجية مع سوليدرتي – الأولى للتأمين، تقتضي بتقديم خدمة إصدار الوثائق التأمينية لكافة زبائن ومستخدمي “زين كاش” من الأفراد والمؤسسات.

وبموجب هذه الاتفاقية، ستقوم “زين كاش” بتقديم خدمة إصدار الوثائق التأمينية لكافة زبائنها ومستخدميها من الأفراد والمؤسسات بطريقة سهلة وسريعة عبر تطبيقها “زين كاش”، إلى جانب إتاحة خيارات دفع مرنة تشمل خدمة “اشترِ الآن وادفع لاحقاً” وخدمة الدفع بالتقسيط حتى 12 شهراً لحاملي بطاقاتها الائتمانية المتوافقة مع أحكام الشريعة الإسلامية، وبفئاتها الثلاث (الكلاسيكية، البلاتينية والعالمية)، وبما يتماشى مع احتياجات الزبائن ويوفر لهم الوقت والجهد ويمنحهم حلولاً مالية مرنة وميسّرة.

ووقّع الاتفاقية كلاً من الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة زين كاش سلطان كشورة، والرئيس التنفيذي لسوليدرتي – الأولى للتأمين علاء عبد الجواد، حيث تندرج هذه الاتفاقية من جانب “زين كاش” في إطار مساعيها لإثراء تجارب زبائنها وتقديم تجربة مالية رقمية فريدة ومتكاملة، والتسهيل عليهم وتوفير الوقت والجهد، مما يسهم في تخفيض التكلفة وتبسيط الإجراءات للحصول على الخدمات بكل سهولة ويسر، إلى جانب تسليط الضوء على أهمية توظيف أحدث تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي والبيع الإلكتروني في قطاع التأمين، بهدف تحسين تجربة العملاء وتوفير حلول مبتكرة تواكب التطورات الرقمية في السوق.

وأعرب الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة زين كاش، سلطان كشورة، عن سعادته بتوقيع الاتفاقية قائلاً: “تندرج شراكتنا مع سوليدرتي- الأولى للتأمين ضمن جهود زين كاش المستمرة لتوسيع نِطاق الحلول المالية الرقمية وتقديم خدمات متكاملة تلبّي احتياجات الأفراد والمؤسسات، وتشكّل هذه الاتفاقية خطوة جديدة تعكس التزامنا بتوفير حلول وخدمات مالية مبتكرة آمنة وسهلة الوصول من خلال تبسيط إجراءات إصدار الوثائق التأمينية بما يوفّر على زبائننا الوقت والجهد، مضيفاً بأن زين كاش تسعى منذ تأسيسها إلى تسهيل حياة الناس عبر تقديم حلول مالية مبتكرة تواكب وتيرة التطور التكنولوجي المتسارعة، لنواصل العمل على المساهمة بتطوير القِطاع المالي الرقمي لتعزيز الشمول المالي ودفع عجلة القطاع بما يتماشى مع تطلعات السوق ويحقق قيمة مضافة لكافة الأفراد والمؤسسات.”

من جانبه علّق الرئيس التنفيذي لسوليدرتي – الأولى للتأمين علاء عبد الجواد بقوله:”

يسعدنا توقيع هذه الاتفاقية المميزة مع زين كاش، والتي تشكّل خطوة جديدة نحو توسيع الوصول إلى خدمات التأمين عبر القنوات الرقمية. وتعكس هذه الشراكة إيماننا بأهمية التحول الرقمي، والسرعة في إصدار وثائق التأمين، وتحسين تجربة العميل من خلال توفير حلول مبتكرة وسهلة الوصول ومتوافقة مع تطورات السوق الرقمية.”

وسيتمكّن مستخدمو “زين كاش” من إصدار وثائق التأمين وشراء وثائق التأمين عبر تطبيق “زين كاش” بسرعة وسلاسة، مما سيعمل على تسهيل الحصول على التغطية التأمينية التي تتناسب مع احتياجاتهم الشخصية أو التجارية، إذ تتنوع خدمات التأمين وتشمل على سبيل المثال لا الحصر: التأمين الطبي، وتأمين المركبات، كما تتضمن الاتفاقية إتاحة خيار الدفع بالتقسيط لمدة تصل إلى 12 شهراً لكافة حاملي البطاقات الائتمانية من زين كاش، مما سيعزز من سهولة الوصول إلى التغطيات التأمينية المختلفة المقدّمة من الأولى للتأمين.

وتقدم “زين كاش” بطاقاتها الائتمانية المتوافقة مع أحكام الشريعة الإسلامية، وبفئاتها الثلاث (الكلاسيكية، البلاتينية والعالمية)، دون فوائد ورسوم، بهدف توفير مزايا أكثر لمُستخدميها وتقديم حلول تمويلية شاملة وتمكينهم من إدارة أموالهم بشكل أفضل، حيث تمنح “زين كاش” بطاقاتها الائتمانية التي أطلقتها بالتعاون مع “ماستركارد” بسقوف تبدأ من 100 دينار لتصل إلى 5000 دينار، دون الحاجة لتحويل الراتب وبدون رسوم إصدار للبطاقة، كما تقدّم باقة واسعة ومتنوعة من الخدمات المالية الرقمية، حيث يمكن لمستخدمي محفظة “زين كاش” إتمام معاملاتهم المالية كالسحب والإيداع، والشراء من مختلف نقاط البيع كالمحلات التجارية والمطاعم وغيرها، والتسوّق عبر الإنترنت محلياً ودولياً من خلال بطاقة زين كاش ماستركارد التي تُقدَّم لمشتركي “زين كاش” فور فتح المحفظة، ومنذ إطلاقها في العام 2011، أصبحت “زين كاش” لاعباً رئيسياً في قطاع الخدمات المالية الرقمية والبطاقات المدفوعة في الأردن، كما تعد أكبر جهة مصدرة لبطاقات ماستركارد في المملكة.

Zain Cash and Solidarity – First Insurance Sign Strategic Agreement to Issue Insurance Policies

Amman, July 16th 2025: In line with its commitment to delivering innovative digital financial solutions for all business sectors, especially the insurance industry, which is undergoing a significant transformation through digitization and automation, Zain Cash has signed a strategic agreement with Solidarity – First Insurance to provide insurance policy issuance services to all Zain Cash users and customers, whether individuals or companies.

Through this agreement, Zain Cash will enable its users to issue insurance policies conveniently and efficiently via Zain Cash app. In addition, flexible payment options will be available, including “Buy Now Pay Later” services and installment plans of up to 12 months for holders of Zain Cash’s Sharia-compliant credit cards, offered in three categories: Classic, Platinum, and World. This comes in response to customer needs, ensuring they can save time and effort while benefiting from simple, flexible financial solutions.

The agreement was signed by Sultan Kashoura, CEO of Zain Cash, and Alaa Abdel Jawad, CEO of Solidarity – First Insurance. This step is part of Zain Cash’s ongoing efforts to enrich customer experiences by providing a smooth, integrated digital financial journey. It also supports simplifying procedures, lowering costs, and highlighting the role of advanced AI technologies and e-commerce in the insurance sector, all with the aim of enhancing customer experience and delivering modern solutions that keep pace with the market’s digital evolution.

Commenting on the signing, Sultan Kashoura, CEO of Zain Cash, said:

“Our collaboration with Solidarity – First Insurance reflects Zain Cash’s continuous drive to expand its digital financial offerings and deliver comprehensive services that meet the diverse needs of individuals and businesses. This partnership represents another milestone towards providing innovative, secure, and accessible financial services by simplifying insurance policy issuance and saving our customers valuable time and effort. Since its launch, Zain Cash has worked to make people’s daily lives easier by offering practical, modern financial solutions that keep up with rapid technological changes, contributing to the growth of the digital financial ecosystem, boosting financial inclusion, and creating added value for everyone.”

Alaa Abdel Jawad, CEO of Solidarity – First Insurance, commented:

“We are pleased to sign this important agreement with Zain Cash, which marks a significant step forward in expanding the reach of insurance services through digital platforms. This partnership reaffirms our belief in the value of digital transformation, faster policy issuance, and improving customer experience by delivering easy-to-access, innovative solutions that align with digital market trends.”

Through this partnership, Zain Cash users will be able to issue and purchase insurance policies directly through Zain Cash app quickly and conveniently, making it easier to access coverage that suits both personal and business needs. Available services include, but are not limited to, health insurance and motor insurance. The agreement also allows customers to pay in installments for up to 12 months using any of Zain Cash’s credit cards, which will help expand access to various coverages offered by Solidarity – First Insurance.

Zain Cash’s Sharia-compliant credit cards are available in three categories: Classic, Platinum, and World, and come with no interest or fees, providing customers with extra benefits and comprehensive financial solutions to help them better manage their money. Launched in cooperation with Mastercard, these cards offer credit limits starting from JOD 100 up to JOD 5,000, with no salary transfer required and no issuance fees. Zain Cash also provides a wide range of digital financial services through its wallet, including cash deposits and withdrawals, shopping at various merchants, restaurants, and online stores locally and internationally through Zain Cash Mastercard issued to wallet holders upon activation.

Since its establishment in 2011, Zain Cash has become a leading player in Jordan’s digital financial services and prepaid card market and is now the largest issuer of Mastercard cards in the country.