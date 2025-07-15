أكثر من 559 طالبة مستفيدة من البرنامج .. زين تختتم النسخة الخامسة من برنامج المرأة في التكنولوجيا

وطنا اليوم:استكمالاً لبرنامجها الموجّه لطالبات الجامعات ممن يتخصّصن في مجالات العلوم والتكنولوجيا، والهندسة، والرياضيات، والابتكار الرقمي (STEM) لمُساندتهن في بناء مسيرة مهنية ناجحة لمجموعة واسعة من المهن المستقبلية، وحِرصاً منها على دعم المرأة وتعزيز حضورها في كافة المجالات والقِطاعات لا سيّما القِطاعات التكنولوجية وتمكينها بما يُحقّق التنمية الشاملة، اختتمت شركة زين الأردن مؤخراً النسخة الخامسة من برنامجها ” المرأة في التكنولوجيا” Women In Tech””.

وجاء إطلاق البرنامج للعام الخامس على التوالي، تأكيداً على التزام شركة زين المتواصل بتمكين المرأة وتحفيز مُشاركتها الفاعلة في المجالات التقنية والابتكارية لسد الفجوة الرقمية بين الجنسين، وبناء مجتمع رقمي حديث، عبر توفير فرص متكافئة تضمن لها اكتساب المهارات اللازمة لمواكبة التطورات التكنولوجية المتسارعة، وبما يسهم في دعم الاقتصاد الرقمي الوطني وتوسيع قاعدة الكفاءات المحلية، كما ينسجم البرنامج مع استراتيجية الشركة في المساهمة بتحقيق الهدف الرابع “التعليم الجيد” والهدف الخامس “المساواة بين الجنسين” والهدف الثامن “العمل اللائق ونمو الاقتصاد” من أهداف التنمية المُستدامة التي تطبقها الشركة في كافة برامجها في مجال إدارة الاستدامة.

وافتتح البرنامج بنسخته لهذا العام رئيس جامعة الحُسين التقنية الأستاذ الدكتور اسماعيل الحنطي، وشاركت به طالبات جامعة الحُسين التقنية، حيث أُقيمت ورش العمل والمحاضرات في مقر الجامعة تناولت عدّة محاور شملت الاستدامة، والتكنولوجيا، وتقنيات الجيل الخامس، إلى جانب جلسات تدريبية في مجال التحول الرقمي والذكاء الاصطناعي وعلم البيانات وتحليلها، كما شمل البرنامج مسارات للإرشاد المهني، ومهارات المقابلات وكتابة السيرة الذاتية، ونظراً لنجاح البرنامج ستعمل شركة زين على إدراج النساء المتدربات ضمن التدريب العملي في مختلف أقسام الشركة.

ويقدّم برنامج “المرأة في التكنولوجيا” محاضرات وورش تدريبية تعمل على إمداد الطالبات بمجموعة واسعة من المهارات المتنوّعة واللازمة لدخول سوق العمل، ورفع نسبة تمثيلهن في مجالات التكنولوجيا، ووصل عدد المستفيدات من البرنامج حتى اليوم إلى 559 شابّة.

وتعمد شركة زين على إطلاق وتبنّي العديد من البرامج والمُبادرات التي تُسهم في تمكين المرأة وتعزيز دورها في المجتمع؛ حيث عملت الشركة على تقديم دعمها لبرنامج التبادل اللغوي T-Talk الذي يساعد المشاركات على تحسين مهاراتهن اللغوية عبر التفاعل مع متحدثين أصليين باللغة الإنجليزية عبر الانترنت، إذ استفاد حتى اليوم أكثر من 2000 امرأة من البرنامج، كما عقدت الشركة على مدار أربعة أعوام متتالية من خلال منصتها للإبداع (ZINC) وبالتعاون مع صندوق الأمم المتحدة للسكان (UNFPA) ورشات تدريبية للنساء حول الاستخدام الآمن لأجهزتهن الذكية بعنوان “Me and My Mobile”، استهدفت النساء الأقل حظّاً من العاصمة عمّان والمحافظات، وذلك للمساهمة في محو الأمية الرقمية لدى النساء، حيث وصل عدد المستفيدات من هذه الورشة إلى أكثر من 169 سيدة وفتاة.

Over 559 Female Students Benefit from the Program

Zain Concludes the Fifth Edition of “Women in Tech” Program

Amman, July 15th, 2025 – As part of its ongoing efforts to support female university students majoring in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and digital innovation (STEM), and to empower them in building successful career paths across a wide range of future-oriented professions, Zain Jordan has recently concluded the fifth edition of its “Women in Tech” program.

Launched for the fifth consecutive year, the program reaffirms Zain’s commitment to empowering women and enhancing their participation in the fields of technology and innovation. The initiative aims to bridge the gender digital divide and foster a modern digital society by providing equal opportunities for women to acquire the necessary skills to keep pace with rapid technological advancements. This contributes to supporting the national digital economy and expanding the pool of local talent. The program also aligns with Zain’s sustainability strategy and its contribution to the achievement of several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), namely: Goal 4 – Quality Education, Goal 5 – Gender Equality, and Goal 8 – Decent Work and Economic Growth.

This year’s edition of the program was inaugurated by Prof. Ismail Al-Hinti, President of Al-Hussein Technical University, and was attended by female students from the university. Workshops and lectures were held on campus, covering topics such as sustainability, technology, 5G technologies, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and data science and analytics. The program also featured career mentorship, interview skills, and CV writing sessions. Due to the program’s success, Zain will integrate the trainees into practical training placements across various departments of the company.

“Women in Tech” program delivers lectures and workshops that equip students with a diverse set of essential skills to enter the labor market and increase their representation in the technology sector. To date, the program has benefited 559 young women.

Zain continues to launch and adopt several programs and initiatives that contribute to women’s empowerment and enhance their roles in society. These include support for the T-Talk language exchange program, which helps participants improve their language skills by interacting with native English speakers online — a program that has so far benefited more than 2,000 women. Over the past four years, Zain has also organized training workshops through its innovation platform ZINC, in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), titled “Me and My Mobile.” These workshops aim to promote the safe use of smart devices and target underprivileged women and girls from Amman and other governorates, contributing to digital literacy. More than 169 women and girls have benefited from these workshops to date.