Orange Jordan Empowers Youth by Sponsoring Job Fairs at Several Universities

As part of its ongoing commitment to empowering youth, Orange Jordan sponsored the job fairs that were held at the University of Jordan and the Hashemite University. Through which, the company enabled the students to learn about the company’s programs, initiatives, services, and career opportunities.

These events served as a platform where the company also showcased Orange Digital Center, which provides training in coding, fabrication skills, and prototyping. Moreover, it equips the students with the needed skills to get access to the labor market while closing the gap between education and employment.

Orange Jordan expressed its pride in sponsoring these events as part of its ongoing collaboration with the Jordanian universities. The company highlighted the importance of giving students exposure to the job market and helping them explore emerging opportunities in the tech sector. Orange also reaffirmed its long-lasting commitment to empowering youth both academically and professionally, by building their digital skills and connecting them to initiatives that foster innovation and entrepreneurship.

It’s worth noting that this participation falls under Orange Jordan’s continuous support of university job fairs that were highly welcomed by the students who showed interest in Orange Digital Center.

To learn more, please visit our website: https://orange.jo/en