“Najahna” Supports 20 Startup Projects Qualified from the Entrepreneurship Hackathon

As part of the partnership between Plan International, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, and Orange Jordan, an agreement was signed under the “Najahna” program for youth economic empowerment to provide financial grants to support 20 startups selected from 100 projects that qualified from the Entrepreneurship Hackathon organized by the Ministry in 2024, as part of the national entrepreneurship policy.

This hackathon is one of the initiatives under the National Entrepreneurship Policy. These projects are currently being incubated at the Orange Digital Center and span various nationally prioritized sectors, including agri-tech, education, renewable energy, and tourism. The program provides support through training, mentorship, networking, and logistical services to help entrepreneurs reach a viable Minimum Viable Product (MVP).

Youth startups showcased their entrepreneurial ideas and projects over two pitching days, where the projects were assessed by specialized committees composed of representatives from local institutions, private sector, and experienced entrepreneurs. The most promising projects were then selected to receive the necessary financial and technical support. Notably, 60% of the selected projects are in advanced stages, whereas 40% are still in the ideation phase.

Orange Jordan emphasized on its belief that female and male entrepreneurs are the main drivers of economic growth and digital transformation. The company reaffirmed its commitment to supporting entrepreneurship through practical programs and strategic partnerships, aiming to equip entrepreneurs with the skills and resources needed to develop innovative solutions that address community needs, create sustainable job opportunities, and promote local development.

The 20 selected projects will receive financial grants of up to JD 13,000, along with technical support that includes mentorship, legal and specialized advisory services tailored to each project’s needs. In addition, they will benefit from ongoing support provided by the Orange Digital Center to help develop Minimal Viable Products MVP.

It is worth noting that this step represents an advanced phase within the economic empowerment component of the “Najahna” program, following a specialized entrepreneurship training provided to youth. This highlights the importance of investing in youth potential to transform their ideas into scalable and sustainable projects.

– End –

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with over 1800 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.6 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. In line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future” and through its positioning as a true responsible digital leader, Orange Jordan supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

In addition to serving individual customers, Orange Jordan offers tailored solutions for businesses through its sub-brand, (Orange Business).

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 127,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2024, including 71,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 291 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2024, including 253 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan “Lead the Future”, built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. “Lead the Future” capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange’s leadership in service quality.