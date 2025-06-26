Job Fair Connects Orange Digital Center Graduates with Leading Tech Industry Employers

Orange Jordan organized a specialized job fair targeting programmers who graduated from the Orange Digital Center’s coding education. The event was held under the supervision of the Digital Skills Association, the technical arm of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, through the Youth, Technology, and Jobs (Digiskills) and Proparco, the investment arm of the French Development Agency (AFD). Several companies and organizations participated in the fair, aiming to attract young technical talents.

The fair aims to provide a practical platform for direct interaction between graduates seeking job opportunities in the tech sector and employers looking for promising and qualified talent, thereby facilitating the hiring process and enhancing the graduates’ readiness for the job market.

On this occasion, Orange Jordan expressed its pride in organizing the event in partnership with DigiSkills and Proparco, emphasizing that the fair represents a significant milestone in supporting and empowering graduates professionally by connecting them directly with companies in a dynamic environment that enables immediate interviews.

The fair reflects Orange Jordan’s deep commitment to supporting the information technology sector and empowering youth with employment and entrepreneurial opportunities, stemming from its role as a leading and responsible digital provider. It also demonstrates the company’s ongoing efforts to deliver innovative solutions that meet labor market demands and help bridge the skills gap.

It is worth mentioning that the Orange Digital Center for coding education won first place in the second edition of King Abdullah II Award for Volunteering in the category of (profit institutions under corporate social responsibility). This recognition was granted for its efforts in teaching programming to students, highlighting its sustainable impact in empowering youth by providing free, world-class training in programming languages and the skills necessary to enter the job market.