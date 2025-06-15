Orange Jordan congratulates the Nashama on their historic qualification for the 2026 World Cup

Orange Jordan expresses its pride and honor in the national football team Al Nashama qualifying for the 2026 World Cup finals for the first time. This achievement stands as a national milestone that reinforces Jordanian determination, marks a proud chapter in the history of Jordanian sports, and represents a historic moment filled with pride and celebration throughout the Kingdom, coinciding with the enthusiastic support and celebrations of the Jordanian people in the stadiums.

This historic qualification comes amid the high-level Royal support and encouragement, which had a profound impact on motivating Al-Nashama and boosting their morale. It also reflects the tremendous efforts exerted by the Jordan Football Association to develop the game and create a professional environment that nurtures talent. Additionally, it honors the distinguished role played by the national team players, supported by the technical and administrative staff, along with the loyal Jordanian fans who have always been partners in this achievement.

Orange Jordan launched a series of initiatives in this context, including the production and release of a national song supporting Al-Nashama titled “Dayman Ma’ak ya Blady”, written and composed by Nasir Al Bashir and Yazan El Rousan, with music arranged by Nasser Basheer and performed by Jordanian artist Omar Al-Abdallat. This initiative was part of Orange Jordan’s partnership with Jordanian football stars Mousa Tamari and Yazan Alnemat. Orange Jordan affirmed that these initiatives align with its slogan “Orange Is Here” and reflect its deep belief in empowering youth and enhancing their role in the nation’s progress and achievements.

Additionally, Orange Jordan organized a free fan event at the Boulevard – Abdali to watch the crucial qualifying matches against Oman and Iraq on a giant screen, creating an interactive and enthusiastic atmosphere. The event saw strong participation from attendees within a dedicated fan zone that included entertainment activities and distribution of Jordanian flags, showcasing a vibrant display of national pride and unity.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with over 1800 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.6 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. In line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future” and through its positioning as a true responsible digital leader, Orange Jordan supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

In addition to serving individual customers, Orange Jordan offers tailored solutions for businesses through its sub-brand, (Orange Business).

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 127,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2024, including 71,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 291 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2024, including 253 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan “Lead the Future”, built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. “Lead the Future” capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange’s leadership in service quality.