With Unlimited Internet and 5G Orange Jordan Announces Updates to Saudi Passenger Roaming Bundles for Hajj Season

In line with its ongoing efforts to support Jordanian pilgrims during Hajj, Orange Jordan has announced an update to its roaming offers, including a range of exclusive discounts and flexible Saudi Passenger Roaming Bundles. These enhancements aim to ensure that pilgrims can stay in touch with their loved ones throughout their Hajj journey in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Passenger Roaming offer includes four different bundles, giving customers greater flexibility to choose the option that best suits their needs during their stay in Saudi Arabia, whether in terms of Validity, Internet, or Voice Minutes. As part of the new updates, the weekly bundle, which includes unlimited internet and 150 voice minutes, is now available at a 25% discount, priced at just 15 JOD instead of 20 JOD. Additionally, a new two-week bundle has been introduced, offering unlimited internet and 250 voice minutes for only 20 JOD, ensuring pilgrims stay seamlessly connected with their families during Hajj.

Orange Jordan is the only local operator providing unlimited internet with 5G roaming on STC and Mobily networks in Saudi Arabia. With a range of roaming bundles designed for worry-free connectivity, customers can enjoy fast and reliable calls and internet. The offer runs from May 22 to June 11, 2025, covering the entire Hajj and Eid al-Adha period.

Orange Jordan is always keen to offer its customers special roaming bundles for every season and occasion. Knowing how important the Hajj season is for travelers, we’ve updated the “Saudi Passenger Roaming” bundles to be more flexible and varied. This way, we continue to design exclusive offers that truly meet our customers’ needs and keep providing real value, making Orange their trusted and preferred choice.

The roaming bundles are available to all Orange Jordan traveler to Saudi Arabia. A new bundle can be activated by dialing *777# or *966#, through Orange Max it and jood mobile Apps, or visit one of Orange’s shops, and the call center.