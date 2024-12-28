Delegations of Moroccan Ministry of Youth, Culture, and Communication & Jordanian Ministry of Youth Visit Orange Innovation Hub

Orange Jordan welcomed two delegations from the Jordanian Ministry of Youth and the Moroccan Ministry of Youth, Culture, and Communication at the Innovation Hub in Orange Digital Village. The visit falls under the exchange program that ties the two ministries and is aligned with the role that Orange plays in digitally empowering youth through its community programs implemented under the umbrella of Orange Digital Centers (ODC).

Over the course of the visit, the Corporate Communication and Sustainability Unit team at Orange Jordan briefed the two delegations about the company’s youth-driven programs. They include Coding Academies, Community Digital Centers, Incubators and Accelerators, Fabrication Labs, Coding Schools, and Women Digital Centers.

The ministries’ delegations were briefed on the impact that Orange’s programs which are aligned with its strategy to spread innovation and creativity values enabling females and males to join the labor market and amplify their societal role to push the national economy forward.

On the sidelines of the visit, Adviser at the Youth Ministry Council, Firas Al Shawabkeh, extended his appreciation for Orange’s role as it is aligned with the Ministry’s endeavors to boost the new generations’ readiness for the future. He further added that Orange’s programs add a great deal of value to the overall national vision adopting a partnership-focused approach to amplify the positive outcomes.

From his side, the representative of the Moroccan Ministry of Youth, Culture, and Communication commended the business model that Orange embraces offering an example to follow for private companies that seek to leave a societal impact to drive the sustainable national growth process.

