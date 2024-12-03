Orange Jordan Celebrates the International Day of Persons with Disabilities and Changes its Network Name

On the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities which is observed on December 3rd every year, Orange Jordan continued its supporting activities and initiatives to raise awareness about the rights of persons with disabilities. Aligning with that, it changed its network name to “Inclusion” starting December 3rd until December 10th in collaboration with the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCD).

Through this initiative, Orange aims to raise awareness about the rights of persons with disabilities among its customers and the significance of including and involving them in all its activities and programs ensuring their effective participation in the community. All this coincides with the preparations for the Global Disability Summit (GDS), which will be presided over by His Majesty King Abdullah II, the German Chancellor, and the International Disability Alliance in 2025.

Commenting on this step, Orange Jordan pointed out that the effective empowerment of persons with disabilities starts from changing stereotypes and laying the foundation for equal opportunities, as every step we take matters and contributes to building a more inclusive society. In this context, Orange has been implementing a series of integrated programs and activities for persons with disabilities under the umbrella “Differently abled, definitely enabled” since 2019. The company also valued its long-standing partnership with the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities as they jointly put into practice initiatives that lead to a society that celebrates diversity and equal opportunities.

Orange Jordan continues to provide systematic support to persons with disabilities, which is an important part of its social responsibility strategy both on the internal and external, levels. This includes for example; the launch of the Digital Inclusion Catalogue in all Orange showrooms. The support also includes attracting persons with disabilities to be part of the programs implemented under the umbrella of Orange Digital Centers (ODC) in all governorates of the Kingdom.

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities was first launched by the United Nations in 1992, and this year’s activities focus on expanding initiatives, programs, and efforts to include all persons with disabilities and develop their leadership capacities.

