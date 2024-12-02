Orange Jordan Sponsors First-of-its-Kind SHEHacks Competition to Enhance Women’s Skills in Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity has become an integral part of the technological landscape. Keeping pace with this and recognizing the importance of empowering talents in this sector, Orange Jordan offered sponsorship to the first-of-its-kind competition in the region “SHEHacks” organized by the Green Circle, the major Saudi Cybersecurity company.

The competition, aimed at amplifying the number of talented women participating in the cybersecurity scene, provided the participants with the chance to elevate their coding, reverse engineering, web applications, and hacking skills, enabling them to respond to cyberattacks that evolve every day in an unprecedented way.

The closing ceremony, organized under the patronage of the Deputy Ambassador of the Netherlands’s Embassy in Jordan, Mr. Pier de Vries, was held to announce the winners of the competition. Over the course of the contest, females had to solve challenges related to cybersecurity to add a layer of fun to the competition.

The announcement marked the beginning of a new journey from an enhanced cybersecurity landscape in the Kingdom, especially in light of the challenges Jordan faces, represented by the lack of talent in this field as well as the high unemployment rates among young women.

The ceremony saw several teams take top honors, with the Pink Panthers from Amman Arab University claiming first place. The K3rn3L Qu33ns from Al-Zaytoonah University and the Alien$irenix team, also from Amman Arab University, tied for second place. Meanwhile, the Pink Byte team from Al-Balqa’ Applied University and the s1r3ns team from Princess Sumaya University for Technology shared third place.

It is worth noting that the competition consisted of multiple stages, including online training to enhance the participants’ skills, followed by an introductory competition that was also held online, and culminating in the announcement of the winners who will play a crucial role in bolstering the cybersecurity sector in Jordan.

