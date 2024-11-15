Orange Jordan Showcases Fabrication Lab Innovations at the Makers’ Forum

Orange Jordan participated in the inaugural “Makers’ Forum”, organized by the Crown Prince Foundation as part of the “Makerspace” program, an initiative aimed at fostering economic participation.

During the event, which welcomed 5,200 visitors from all governorates of Jordan, Orange showcased its prominent innovations of the Fabrication Lab, implemented under the umbrella of Orange Digital Centers (ODC). Such innovations included Spider Robot which is an educational tool aimed at enriching students’ skills about robotics and programming. They also included Ender 2 Printer used in events and workshops to transform ideas into reality. The 3rd innovation was a drone that is designed to digitize the agricultural sector by providing farmers with AI-based data to detect plant diseases in their early stages.

Shatha Jayyousi, the Entrepreneurship Manager at Orange Jordan participated in the panel discussion and shed light on the impact of innovation as a process on local communities. A group of experts discussed the importance of economic empowerment, emphasizing how innovations drive the creation of new job opportunities and enhance the skills of local communities’ members.

Jayyousi also shared insights on Orange Jordan’s community programs, particularly those centered around innovation, such as the Fabrication Lab. It is a space that enables females and males to unleash their full potential and creativity supported by the digital tools through its 6 locations in Amman, Karak, Irbid, Zarqa and Aqaba.

To learn more, you can pay a visit to our website: www.orange.jo.