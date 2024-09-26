Orange Jordan Organizes Event to Honor High-Achieving Tawjihi Students from Staff’s Children

Orange Jordan prioritizes its local community’s needs as much as its employees. In this context, the company held a special event at the company’s headquarters in the Boulevard – Abdali to honor 32 high-achieving Tawjihi students from the staff’s children.

The event, aimed at being part of the employees’ happiness about their children’s success, was attended by the Chief Executive Officer, Philippe Mansour, in addition to members of the Executive Committee, parents of students along with several managers and employees.

The CEO of Orange Jordan, Philippe Mansour, extended heartfelt congratulations to the students as they embark upon a new chapter in their academic and personal lives. He also declared that it fills him with pride that the employees successfully supported the success of their children.

From his side, The Chief Legal, Regulatory, Sourcing, Supply Chain, and Human Resources Officer at Orange Jordan, Dr. Ibrahim Harb praised Orange’s tireless efforts and endeavors to support its family members. He further added that this event is gaining more momentum every year and it is a pure embodiment of excellence, success, sharing and teamwork, composing core values at Orange Jordan.

According to Dr. Harb, Orange Jordan continues providing scholarships to the employees’ children for the 17th consecutive year, pointing out that 385 students have benefited from these scholarships until this year, and 30 scholarships for the academic year 2023-2024 will be added, bringing the total to 415 scholarships.

