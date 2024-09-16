Orange Jordan Established Connection in 1,561 Electronic Polling Stations Across the Kingdom

Orange Jordan has successfully completed the electronic connection of 1,561 polling and counting centers for the 2024 parliamentary elections, in addition to connecting 6,000 polling points across all centers with both the main and backup data centers of the Independent Election Commission (IEC). This collaboration has played a crucial role in ensuring a seamless run of the elections, which are integral to the “Political System Modernization” program.

According to an official press release by Orange Jordan, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Raslan Deiranieh, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Enterprise Officer, Eng. Sami Smeirat, and several Executive Committee members visited the operations room to oversee the progress of the project. Orange Jordan’s team facilitated the connection of each site through three communication services via its designated operations centers for the election’s electronic connection project. This was facilitated by a network that included approximately 7,000 computers linked to the main and backup data centers, guaranteeing fast and efficient data transfer throughout election day.

Orange Jordan has been closely working with the IEC since March. Under this partnership, the company trained around 500 employees from the Ministry of Education (MoE) and workers responsible for electronic connectivity systems from the southern, northern, and central regions, equipping them with the skills to train others ahead of the elections. These trained individuals subsequently trained over 7,000 employees from MoE on operating the electronic connectivity systems from the polling and counting centers to the main and backup data centers.

Eng. Sami Smeirat, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Enterprise Officer stated that the company deployed more than 400 employees and experts to work around the clock on the electronic connection project in preparation for the elections. A special operations room was also established to manage and support all field operations during the elections, ensuring the successful execution of this significant national milestone.

He further emphasized that Orange Jordan has always stood by the nation on its journey of progress, contributing to the country’s rapid rise among the leading nations in the region and the globe. The smooth execution of this year’s elections underscores Orange Jordan’s pivotal role in national efforts.

On the other hand, Eng. Waleed Al Doulat, Chief Wholesale Officer\Chief Information and Technology and Networks Officer, highlighted that the company leveraged its digital expertise and human resources to ensure the successful and seamless connection between polling and counting centers with the data centers through a closed and secure private network, adhering to the highest security standards. He also noted the provision of alternative services at all centers to guarantee service continuity, with secure and reliable connections at unprecedented speeds, capable of handling the vast amounts of data transferred between the electoral units and centers.

The IEC commended Orange Jordan’s leading role in the digital landscape, noting its positive impact across all sectors and its contribution to elevating the Kingdom’s global standing to new heights of excellence and achievement. The Commission reaffirmed that the long-standing partnership between the two parties stems from a shared commitment to achieving what’s best for Jordan and its people. This collaboration was vividly demonstrated during the elections, which attracted regional and international attention, with Orange Jordan once again proving its ability to rise to the occasion.

For more information, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.