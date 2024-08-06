Orange Jordan Continues to Adhere to Principles of Gender Equality European & International Standard (GEEIS) Certification

Diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities are placed among the top priorities at Orange Jordan that puts into practice several initiatives and programs with the sole purpose of creating an inclusive and inspiring work environment where employees feel that they belong. Aligning with this well-established approach, Orange continued to comply with the standards and principles of Gender Equality European & International Standard (GEEIS) certification, which is evaluated every two years to ensure companies’ commitment and implementation of them in their policies and procedures.

Orange Jordan has a full set of programs in place that promote equality in the workplace. They include, for example, the Diversity Committee, the setup of a KPI with the view to increase female representation in managerial positions, the launching of “Hello Women” initiative to allow access to women in digital and technical jobs, and achieving a 36% increase in female external hirings in 2023.

The Chief Legal, Regulatory, Sourcing, Supply Chain, and Human Resources Officer at Orange Jordan, Dr. Ibrahim Harb expressed his pride in the company’s integrated approach and long-term programs that ensure the best workplace converting Orange into an employer of choice not only in Jordan but also in the region.

Dr. Harb added that Orange has achieved outstanding results in terms of hiring women and enabling them to occupy leadership and managerial positions. This can be showcased in females composing 27% of total employees and 25% in leadership positions.

Orange Jordan achieved the GEEIS certification standards, which are based on 10 pillars for gender equality and diversity, spanning the company’s wage policies, the clear reporting of performance indicators, the provision of equal job opportunities and training programs for both sexes to improve their capabilities to meet future work needs, through human resources policies which ensure a healthy work-life balance and promote diversity, to the Executive Committee’s commitment to gender equality across all appointments.

GEEIS is one of the most prestigious certifications awarded to corporations for their commitment to gender equality in the workplace and is issued by Bureau Veritas, a testing, inspection, and certification company founded in 1828.

For more information, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.