Orange Jordan Showcases its Digital Offerings & Entrepreneurial Support at SMARTECH 2024

Orange Jordan sponsored the Digital Technology & Smart Apps Exhibition (SMARTECH) which took place at the Jordan Center for International Exhibitions (JIEC) in Mecca Mall under the patronage of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship. Inaugurated by His Excellency Ahmad Hanandeh, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, the four-day exhibition enabled thousands of visitors interested in technology, to get to know the most prominent startup companies in Jordan and the region, enrich their digital experience and knowledge, and take a closer look at the world of smart applications and their increasing role in our lives enabling us to have a holistic digital experience.

Orange engaged with customers and visitors through its special booth where it shed light on its digital offerings including Fiber, 5G, Smart Life solutions, jood application, and the financial features and services available on Orange Money wallet.

The company showcased its entrepreneurial support and contributions, which are being offered under the umbrella of BIG by Orange, in its second booth. It served as a platform for entrepreneurs, coming from all over Jordan, to introduce their products to the public and engage with their audience embodying “Orange is here” not only as a slogan but as concrete actions and strategy.

Participating startups in the booth included Techcare, MUSAAD AI, Kaleela, CO-DE, Jusoor Labs, and Balador.

Orange Jordan highlighted the importance of interacting with subscribers, users and customers in various events as an important pillar to understand market trends and customers’ needs and thus excel in fulfilling them.

It is worth mentioning that the exhibition formed an umbrella for more than 20 areas within the communications and technology sector, including consumer electronics, computers, smartphones, information technology, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, communications, media, social media, e-commerce and others.

