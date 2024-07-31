Launched for 1st Time in Jordan

Orange Jordan Hosts Press Conference to Shed Light on All-New Digital Self-Registration Service

Orange Jordan held a press conference to shed light on the all-new Digital Self-Registration Service using the “Electronic Know Your Customer”- (eKYC) system. The service, introduced for the first time to the Jordanian market, represents a turning point in the experience offered to customers in the telecom sector.

Representatives from the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship (MoDEE), and the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRC), in addition to members of the Executive Committee of Orange Jordan and representatives of the press and media, attended the press conference.

Orange Jordan highlighted in detail the features of the new service that testifies to the tireless efforts the company puts in collaboration with MoDEE and TRC, adding to the endeavors aimed at supporting the materialization of the national digital transformation vision.

This service will enable customers, seamlessly and safely, to electronically subscribe and authenticate prepaid mobile lines, using the approved documents needed to prove identity or through the “SANAD” application, the official gateway to digital government services and digital identity in Jordan. Subscribers can verify their identity and complete the service activation process remotely without the need to physically visit to the shops or points of sale. Orange has already started the implementation of the new service in multiple points of sale.

The Digital Self-Registration service will be an added value to the features and services available on “jood” application that Orange launched two years ago to elevate the digital customer experience. The service will enable them to subscribe to prepaid jood lines, verify their identity electronically, select the number, get the e-SIM, and then activate the line through the application, converting it to a one-stop shop.

The CEO of Orange Jordan Philippe Mansour, declared that this step embodies the company’s positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader. It also came as a result of the continuous efforts carried out to get a deep understanding of the customers’ needs and thus the Jordanian market. It supports Orange Jordan’s ambitious goal to excel and stay ahead of the curve in the digital scene, especially with the extraordinary benefits of the service, which include speed, efficiency, and ease of use.

Mansour added that the Digital Self-Registration Service through eKYC system represents an evolution in the services and experiences offered to customers, as the eKYC service originally emerged to eliminate electronic fraud and theft by enabling customers to verify their identity. This evolution is an example of the changes that reshape the technological scene rapidly and the keenness of Orange to keep pace with these changes.

The new service is in complete alignment with Orange Jordan’s endeavors to allow customers to complete online transactions and authentication processes in a more secure and efficient way from anywhere at any time.

For more information, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.