JPMC Commits to Equip KHCC’s Aqaba Branch with Advanced Medical Technology

The Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC) has pledged to outfit the medical laboratories of the King Hussein Cancer Center’s (KHCC) new branch in Aqaba with cutting-edge medical devices and equipment.

This commitment, formalized in a memorandum of understanding signed on Sunday, highlights the company’s support for enhancing healthcare services in Jordan, particularly for cancer treatment.

In recognition of JPMC’s contribution, the laboratory at the King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein Building will bear the company’s name. Muhammad Thneibat, Chairman of JPMC’s Board of Directors, highlighted the initiative as part of the company’s national duty and its ongoing commitment to supporting the KHCC’s role in providing comprehensive cancer care.

Our support is a testament to our belief in the vital humanitarian work done by the King Hussein Cancer Center, and we are committed to continuous collaboration to help extend their services throughout the Kingdom, said Thneibat. He also stressed the importance of national efforts in improving treatment accessibility for all citizens, particularly those in remote areas.

Her Highness Princess Ghida Talal, Chair of the Board of Trustees of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation and Center, also underscored the significance of the support from JPMC and said it will enhance the center’s capabilities to provide top-tier medical care and treatment services to cancer patients.

The memorandum was signed by Nisreen Qatamesh, Director General of the Corporation, and CEO Abdul Wahab Rawad. The initiative builds on the foundation laid by His Majesty King Abdullah II on March 2, 2023, when he initiated the KHCC project in Aqaba.

The new facility is slated to begin operations in the third quarter of 2024. It aims to reduce the travel and accommodation burdens for cancer patients from the southern governorates by providing local access to essential services such as early detection, chemotherapy, radiology, laboratory, pharmacy, endoscopy, pain treatment, and home care.