الملكية الأردنية تسجل تحسن في الأداء التشغيلي خلال الربع الأول من 2026

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* الملكية الأردنية تنقل 992 الف مسافر بنسبة تحسن 5%

* الربع الثاني يشكّل تحدياً في ظل الظروف الإقليمية وارتفاع أسعار الوقود

أعلنت شركة الخطوط الجوية الملكية الأردنية عن نتائجها المالية للربع الأول من عام 2026 والتي أظهرت تحسن في مؤشرات الأداء التشغيلي مقارنة بالفترة ذاتها من عام 2025، بالرغم من استمرار التحديات التي تواجه قطاع الطيران والظروف الجيوسياسية في المنطقة.

وبحسب البيانات المالية للشركة، ارتفع إجمالي الإيرادات التشغيلية خلال الربع الأول من عام 2026 ليصل إلى 195.5 مليون دينار، مقارنة مع 169.8 مليون دينار للفترة ذاتها من العام الماضي، محققاً نمواً بنسبة 15%، أما على صعيد حركة المسافرين، ارتفع عدد الركاب على طائرات الشركة إلى نحو 992 ألف مسافر خلال الربع الأول من العام 2026، مقارنة مع 944 ألف مسافر خلال الفترة نفسها من العام 2025، محققاً نمواً بنسبة 5%، فيما سجلت ساعات الطيران نمواً ملحوظاً بنسبة 19%.

وفي المقابل ارتفعت التكاليف التشغيلية إلى 176.5 مليون دينار مقارنة مع 157.4 مليون دينار خلال الربع الأول من العام الماضي، وبنسبة بلغت 12%، وهو ما يعكس ارتفاع الكلف التشغيلية المرتبطة بقطاع الطيران خلال الفترة المذكورة وعليه سجلت الشركة خسارة صافية بلغت 13.6 مليون دينار مقارنة بخسارة بلغت 6 مليون دينار في الربع الاول من العام 2025 .

نائب رئيس مجلس الإدارة/الرئيس التنفيذي للملكية الأردنية، المهندس سامر المجالي، قال إن الظروف الاستثنائية التي شهدها الربع الأول من العام الحالي، منذ اندلاع الحرب في الثامن والعشرين من شباط، وما رافقها من تحديات متواصلة يواجهها قطاع الطيران، ألقت بظلالها السلبية على النتائج المالية للشركة. وأوضح أن اضطرار الملكية الأردنية إلى إعادة توجيه عدد من رحلاتها عبر مسارات جوية بديلة أطول، تفاديًا لمناطق التوتر، أدى إلى زيادة مدة الرحلات وارتفاع كلفها التشغيلية، خاصة في ما يتعلق باستهلاك الوقود وتكاليف التأمين، الأمر الذي شكّل ضغطًا إضافيًا على أداء الشركة خلال هذه الفترة.

وفيما يتعلق بالتوقعات للربع الثاني من العام الحالي، أوضح المجالي أن الملكية الأردنية تواصل العمل ضمن بيئة تشغيلية شديدة التعقيد والتغيير إلى جانب إرتفاع كبير في أسعار الوقود يقابله انخفاض حاد في أعداد المسافرين، الأمر الذي يفرض ضغوطًا إضافية على الأداء التشغيلي والمالي للشركة،يتطلب معه اتخاذ قرارات تشمل إلغاء أو دمج عدد كبير من الرحلات خلال الفترة المقبلة بما يتلاءم مع مستويات الطلب الفعلية والحفاظ على الكفاءة التشغيلية.

وأكد المجالي على ان الملكية الأردنية تبذل قصارى جهدها للتقليل من أثر هذه التغييرات على المسافرين وتعتذر عن اي تأخير او تغيير على مواعيد الرحلات ومساراتها الخارجة عن إرادتها وتدعو المسافرين لمتابعة موقعها الرسمي ومراكز الاتصال لمزيد من المعلومات.

واشار الى ان الشركة مستمرة ببذل كافة الجهود للتعامل مع الأزمة بمرونة وكفاءة ، بما يسهم في الحفاظ على حركة السفر ونقل المسافرين، ودعم القطاعات الحيوية في الأردن اضافة إلى الإستمرار في تنفيذ خطتها الاستراتيجية، حيثُ قامت الشركة بإدخال طائرتين جديدتين إلى الأسطول لخدمة الخطوط متوسطة وبعيدة المدى، فيما دشنت وجهات حيوية الى كل من مصراته في ليبيا، وميونخ وهامبورغ في ألمانيا، والشارقة في الإمارات العربية وبما يدعم تحسين الأداء المالي خلال الفترات المقبلة.

Royal Jordanian Airlines announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026, which showed an improvement in operational performance indicators compared to the same period of 2025, despite the continued challenges facing the aviation sector and the geopolitical conditions in the region.

According to the company’s financial data, total operating revenues during the first quarter of 2026 increased to JOD 195.5 million, compared to JOD 169.8 million for the same period last year, achieving a growth of 15%. In terms of passenger traffic, the number of passengers carried on the company’s aircraft increased to approximately 992 thousand during the first quarter of 2026, compared to 944 thousand during the same period of 2025, achieving a growth of 5%, while flight hours recorded a notable increase of 19%.

In contrast, operating costs increased to JOD 176.5 million compared to JOD 157.4 million during the first quarter of last year, representing an increase of 12%, reflecting the rise in operating costs associated with the aviation sector during the mentioned period. Accordingly, the company recorded a net loss of JOD 13.6 million, compared to a loss of JOD 6 million in the first quarter of 2025.

The Vice Chairman/CEO of Royal Jordanian, Samer Majali, said that the exceptional conditions witnessed during the first quarter of the current year, since the outbreak of the war on 28 February, and the accompanying ongoing challenges facing the aviation sector, have negatively impacted the company’s financial results. He explained that Royal Jordanian’s need to reroute a number of its flights through longer alternative air routes, to avoid areas of tension, led to increased flight times and higher operating costs, particularly in terms of fuel consumption and insurance costs, which placed additional pressure on the company’s performance during this period.

Regarding expectations for the second quarter of the current year, Majali explained that Royal Jordanian continues to operate in a highly challenging environment, along with rising fuel prices and a sharp decline in passenger numbers. This imposes additional pressure on the company’s operational and financial performance and requires decisions that include the cancellation or consolidation of a large number of flights in the coming period, in line with actual demand levels and to maintain operational efficiency.

Majali affirmed that Royal Jordanian is making every effort to minimize the impact of these changes on passengers and apologized for any delays or changes to flight schedules and routes beyond its control, calling on passengers to follow its official website and contact centers for further information.

He indicated that the company continues to make every effort to manage the situation with flexibility and efficiency, helping maintain travel movement, transport passengers, and support vital sectors in Jordan, while continuing to implement its strategic plan, including the introduction of two new aircraft into the fleet to serve medium- and long-haul routes, while launching key destinations including Misrata in Libya, Munich and Hamburg in Germany, and Sharjah in the UAE, in a manner that supports improving financial performance in the coming periods.