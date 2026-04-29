Jordan Telecommunications Company Continues Strong Performance and Announces Record Profits Distribution of JD 41.25 Million

The General Assembly of Jordan Telecommunications Company – Orange Jordan, listed on the Amman Stock Exchange under the ticker (ASE: JTEL), approved the Board of Directors’ recommendation to distribute cash dividends to shareholders totaling JD 41.25 million, equivalent to 220 fils per share, representing 99.5% of the Company’s net profits and 22% of its capital of JD 187.5 million. The decision was taken during the Company’s 32nd Annual General Assembly meeting held on Wednesday, 29 April 2026, via the AGM PRO platform for visual and audio communication.

The meeting was chaired by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Jordan Telecommunications Company – Orange Jordan, Raslan Deiranieh, in the presence of board members, Chief Executive Officer of Orange Jordan, Eng. Philippe Mansour, executive management, Assistant to the Controller General of Companies, Mr. Hashem Al-Harsh, the auditor from Deloitte & Touche (Middle East) Jordan, Ahmad Shteiwi, and the board’s Legal Advisor, Mr. Thaer Al Najdawi, in addition to 86.66% of the Company’s shareholders.

The general assembly approved all items on the meeting’s agenda, including the minutes of the previous general assembly meeting, the board of directors’ report, the auditors’ report, and the Company’s consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending on 31 December 2025.

According to the financial data disclosed in the Company’s financial statements, as of the end of 31 December 2025, total revenue amounted to JD 361.3 million, while the customer base exceeded 5 million subscribers across all services. Capital expenditure (CAPEX) during 2025 amounted to JD 75.5 million, representing 20.9% of the Company’s total revenue. Most of these expenses were allocated to investments in the 5G network development projects and the expansion of the fiber network. It’s worth noting that Orange Jordan has invested approximately JD 1.7 billion in network infrastructure since 2000.

The Board takes pride in the fact that the Company’s 2025 achievements were reflected not only in its operational and financial performance and dividend distribution, but also in sustained market confidence. Jordan Telecommunications Company’s share closed at JD 3.12 on 31 December 2025, up from JD 2.90 at year-end 2024. Indeed, over the past 3 years, the Company has delivered a Total Shareholder Return (TSR) of 66%, while Jordan Telecom Group stock price surpassed double its 2020 value, underscoring strong investor confidence in its governance, solid fundamentals, and its consistent ability to generate long-term value for shareholders.

In his speech delivered during the general assembly meeting, Deiranieh emphasized that the year 2025 embodied Orange Jordan’s reliance on a strategy driven by innovation, efficiency, and enhanced customer experience, which was positively reflected in its financial and operational performance. The Company continued to strengthen its leadership in the market, maintaining its position as the Kingdom’s number one operator in 5G coverage, supported by strategic investments that enhanced network efficiency and capabilities.

From his side, the CEO of Orange Jordan, Eng. Philippe Mansour, affirmed that throughout 2025, the Company focused on enhancing customers’ digital experience, strengthening the reliability of its networks and services, and expanding its portfolio of solutions to meet the needs of individuals and businesses.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo