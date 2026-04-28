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Orange Jordan Sponsors “Arab Future Programmers” Competition to Elevate Youth Skills

5 ساعات ago
Orange Jordan Sponsors “Arab Future Programmers” Competition to Elevate Youth Skills

Orange Jordan has announced its sponsorship of the 15th edition of the “Arab Future Programmers” competition, further solidifying its ongoing efforts to empower youth in the Kingdom. Organized by the Faculty of Information Technology at the Applied Science Private University in support of the Queen Rania Center for Education and Information Technology, this initiative aims to strengthen academic competitiveness and develop students’ skills broadly in information technology, with a specific focus on computer programming.

Since its launch in 2012, this annual scientific competition has supported public and private schools’ students between the ninth and twelfth grades across Jordan and the Arab region. It primarily helps to showcase and foster a new generation of talented programmers.

Orange Jordan affirmed that this sponsorship aligns with its commitment to encourage the creative Jordanian youth in various digital fields and equip them with the necessary tools to excel. It also reflects the company’s dedication to transforming ideas with a positive impact into a tangible reality, contributing to the Kingdom’s digital transformation journey and empowering youth.

Additionally, the first ten winners in the competition will receive various scholarships provided by the university. The regional version of this local initiative will also be held later to keep creating opportunities and encouraging ambitious and innovative youth.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo


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