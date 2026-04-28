بنك ABC في الأردن يقيم إفطاراً للأطفال الأيتام ضمن مبادراته الرمضانية الخيرية

وطنا اليوم:أقام بنك ABC في الأردن إفطاراً خيرياً للأطفال الأيتام، وذلك ضمن برنامج إفطارات رمضان الذي ينظمه متحف الأطفال بالتعاون مع عدد من الجمعيات الخيرية ودور رعاية الأيتام. وتأتي هذه المبادرة كجزء من سلسلة مبادرات إنسانية ينفذها البنك خلال الشهر الفضيل لتعزيز قيم التآخي والتكافل ونشر روح المحبة والشعور بالغير داخل المجتمع.

وشارك في المبادرة فريق من موظفي البنك المتطوعين، حيث تخلل برنامج الإفطار العديد من الفقرات للأطفال، من بينها قضاء ساعة مليئة باللعب والاستكشاف داخل قاعات المتحف التعليمية، وفقرة للحكواتي قدّم خلالها قصة ممتعة وهادفة، بالإضافة إلى توزيع الهدايا على الأطفال ضمن أجواء تحمل الكثير من البهجة والدعم الإنساني. وتهدف هذه المشاركة إلى رسم الابتسامة على وجوه الأطفال الأيتام الذين هم بأمسّ الحاجة إلى الرعاية والاهتمام، وإدخال السرور إلى قلوبهم خلال هذا الشهر المبارك.

وفي هذا السياق، أكّد سعادة السيد جورج فرح صوفيا، المدير العام لبنك ABC في الأردن، أهمية المبادرات المجتمعية التي تعكس هوية البنك وقيمه قائلاً: “نؤمن في بنك ABC بدورنا الإنساني والاجتماعي، ونسعى دائماً لترك أثر إيجابي حقيقي في حياة الفئات الأكثر حاجة في المجتمع. إن مشاركتنا في إفطار الأطفال الأيتام خلال شهر رمضان المبارك ليست مجرد فعالية، بل رسالة محبة ومسؤولية نعتز بها، ونعمل من خلالها على تعزيز الروابط الإنسانية وتأكيد دور البنك في خدمة المجتمع.”

وتأتي هذه الفعالية ضمن التزام البنك المستمر بدعم المبادرات المجتمعية والتنموية، وتعزيز البرامج التطوعية لموظفيه، وترسيخ ثقافة العطاء والعمل الإنساني.

Bank ABC in Jordan Hosts Iftar for Orphaned Children as Part of its Ramadan Charity Initiatives

Amman, Jordan: Bank ABC in Jordan hosted a charitable iftar for orphaned children as part of the Ramadan Iftar Program organized by The Children’s Museum, in cooperation with several charitable organizations and orphan care homes. This initiative comes as part of a series of humanitarian efforts carried out by the Bank during the holy month to promote values of brotherhood, solidarity, compassion, and community care.

A team of volunteer employees from the Bank participated in this initiative. The iftar program featured a variety of activities for the children including an hour of play and exploration in the Museum’s educational spaces, a storytelling session presenting an engaging and meaningful tale and distribution gifts to the children—creating an atmosphere filled with joy, warmth, and human connection. The initiative sought to bring smiles to the faces of orphaned children who are most in need of care and support, and to bring joy to their hearts during this blessed month.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. George Farah Sofia, General Manager of Bank ABC in Jordan, emphasized the importance of community initiatives that reflect the Bank’s identity and values, stating “At Bank ABC, we believe in our human and social role, and we always strive to make a real positive impact in the lives of the most vulnerable groups in our society. Our participation in the iftar for orphaned children during the holy month of Ramadan is not just an event—it is a message of care and responsibility that we are proud of, and through which we work to strengthen human bonds and reaffirm the Bank’s role in serving the community.”

This initiative comes as part of the Bank’s continuous commitment to supporting community and developmental programs, enhancing employee volunteerism, and reinforcing a culture of giving and humanitarian action.