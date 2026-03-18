Orange Jordan Team Volunteers at Mawa’ed Al-Rahman for Social Solidarity in Ramadan

Chief Executive Officer of Orange Jordan, Eng. Philippe Mansour, took part in Mawa’ed Al-Rahman program organized by Tkiyet Um Ali, alongside several members of the Executive Committee and Orange employees. During the program, organized during the holy month of Ramadan, the company’s employees contributed to preparing and serving around 1250 Iftar meals, in a step that reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to promoting the values of unity and community solidarity.

Participating in the program is considered a continuation to initiatives Orange Jordan launched during the month of Ramadan, and it further comes under its “Engage for Change” initiative, aimed at employees to partake volunteering work and develop their role in the company’s social responsibility programs and activities, ensuring the consolidation of the values of social solidarity throughout the Kingdom.

Orange Jordan affirmed its pride in its essential role as an active national partner, highlighting its commitment to empowering the volunteering culture and giving its employees the opportunity to support these efforts through its fruitful partnerships that seek to make a meaningful and sustainable positive impact, helping to build a more cohesive and prosperous society.

The long-term strategic partnership with Tkiyet Um Ali began in 2007, and the company is dedicated to the renewal of this cooperation to ensure the care of families in need through volunteer and charitable work, to be part of constructive change and enhance stability in the Kingdom.

To learn more, please visit: www.orange.jo