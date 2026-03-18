بنك القاهرة عمان
  1. Home
  3. بنوك وشركات

Orange Jordan Team Volunteers at Mawa’ed Al-Rahman for Social Solidarity in Ramadan

3 ساعات ago
Orange Jordan Team Volunteers at Mawa’ed Al-Rahman for Social Solidarity in Ramadan

Chief Executive Officer of Orange Jordan, Eng. Philippe Mansour, took part in Mawa’ed Al-Rahman program organized by Tkiyet Um Ali, alongside several members of the Executive Committee and Orange employees. During the program, organized during the holy month of Ramadan, the company’s employees contributed to preparing and serving around 1250 Iftar meals, in a step that reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to promoting the values of unity and community solidarity.

Participating in the program is considered a continuation to initiatives Orange Jordan launched during the month of Ramadan, and it further comes under its “Engage for Change” initiative, aimed at employees to partake volunteering work and develop their role in the company’s social responsibility programs and activities, ensuring the consolidation of the values of social solidarity throughout the Kingdom.

Orange Jordan affirmed its pride in its essential role as an active national partner, highlighting its commitment to empowering the volunteering culture and giving its employees the opportunity to support these efforts through its fruitful partnerships that seek to make a meaningful and sustainable positive impact, helping to build a more cohesive and prosperous society.

The long-term strategic partnership with Tkiyet Um Ali began in 2007, and the company is dedicated to the renewal of this cooperation to ensure the care of families in need through volunteer and charitable work, to be part of constructive change and enhance stability in the Kingdom.

To learn more, please visit: www.orange.jo


تابعنا على تطبيق نبض

تابعنا على تطبيق موجز
24 ساعة
18:51

مندوباً عن الملك وولي العهد.. العيسوي يطمئن على صحة ضابط صف أُصيب بمداهمة أمنية لمطلوب خطير بقضايا مخدرات

16:47

الفوسفات الأردنية تتقدم 20 مرتبة على قائمة فوربس وتعزز ريادتها الإقليمية والعالمية

16:45

سلسلة حالات جوية ماطرة تؤثر على الأردن من مساء الأربعاء حتى نهاية آذار

16:13

الأحوال : تجديد جوازات السفر خلال عيد الفطر في طبربور

16:06

وزير الزراعة يؤكد أهمية انسيابية تزويد الأسواق بالخضار والفواكه

15:48

البنك الأردني الكويتي ينفذ سلسلة من المبادرات الإنسانية والتطوعية خلال شهر رمضان المبارك

15:45

الاحتلال يستهدف أكبر منشأة للطاقة جنوب غرب إيران

15:31

أورنج الأردن تعزز التكافل الاجتماعي بتطوع موظفيها في موائد الرحمن الرمضانية

15:20

ظهور نادر للفنانة نجاة الصغيرة يشعل مواقع التواصل

15:09

غزة على أبواب العيد.. ضيق العيش يتسع

15:01

صندوق المعونة الوطنية يبدأ صرف مستحقات المنتفعين قبل عيد الفطر

14:56

الملك لأمير الكويت: أمن الخليج أساسي لأمن واستقرار المنطقة والعالم

وفيات
وفيات الأربعاء 18-3-2026المهندس عبد الفتاح طوقان ينعى السيده الفاضلة احسان ديباجةوفيات الثلاثاء 17-3-2026وفيات الإثنين 16 – 3 – 2026وفاة الإعلامي في قناة الجزيرة جمال ريان