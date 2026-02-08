Orange Jordan Sponsors Leadership Conference to Promote Sustainable Workplaces

Under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Noor bint Asem, Orange Jordan sponsored WorkWell Amman 2026, the first leadership conference in Jordan that focuses on the connection between wellness and organizational performance. The Jordan Chapter of the International Coaching Federation organized the conference in collaboration with Haya Cultural Center and Ithraa Center for Training.

The conference served as a national platform for executive leaders, human resource managers, professionals, and welfare experts who engaged in insightful, detailed discussions on streamlining work environments and building a more humane, flexible, and sustainable organizational culture. It also addressed key topics, including job burnout, organizational pressures, well-being safety, leadership styles and their impact on behavior and performance, and the role of coaching and human-centered leadership in enhancing productivity without fatigue.

Furthermore, the conference highlighted the various practical tools that are based on psychology and coaching, supporting individuals and organizations in improving focus, resilience, emotional regulation, and decision-making. This directly reflects on performance and long-term career sustainability, contributing to supporting the direction of the Kingdom towards a healthier and more effective workplace.

