Orange Jordan Exclusive Telecom Sponsor for TEDxKings Academy

3 ساعات ago
Orange Jordan announced its support for the TEDxKings Academy event as the exclusive telecommunications sponsor, seeking to empower initiatives that stimulate creativity and promote a culture of dialogue and knowledge. The event was held at the Jordanian King’s Academy school and was joined by approximately 150 participants.

The event was organized under the theme “Think Again”, acting as an interactive platform to showcase inspiring ideas for various fields that were discussed by professional speakers who shared their own experiences and insights, aiming to highlight critical thinking and opening new horizons for attendees, including students, thinkers, and knowledge seekers.

Sponsoring the event, Orange Jordan emphasized, reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to initiatives held by students by being an active partner that encourages constructive dialogue and innovative ideas, under its role as a True Responsible Digital Leader that looks to drive society and expand opportunities for knowledge development.

This sponsorship comes as part of a series of initiatives that Orange Jordan implemented to support education and youth, and in line with its strategy aimed at investing in young minds and building a better digital future based on innovation and knowledge.

