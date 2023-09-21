10 ambitious finalists compete for Orange Social Venture Prize

Ten finalists out of 97 applicants have presented their ambitious projects to the jury of the 7th local edition of Orange Social Venture Prize (OSVP), an annual competition by Orange Jordan that aims to recognize projects that provide valuable solutions to social and environmental challenges.

The local competition winners will be announced at the end of September, after the jury completes the evaluation of the ten finalist projects to choose three winners based mainly on impact, executability, scalability, and sustainability.

The Orange Social Venture Prize (OSVP) supports startups and prototypes in their growth stage, as they use technology to tackle social and environmental problems in crucial fields such as health, agriculture, education, energy, commerce, and manufacturing.

The first-place winner of the local OSVP will receive an award of JD 5,000, whereas the second place will receive JD 3,000 and the third JD 2,000.

The local version winners will also compete in the international edition of OSVP, where they get a chance to win respectively €25,000, €15,000, and €10,000, as well as the women’s prize worth €20,000, which the Jordanian startup iRole won last year.

Orange Jordan affirmed its keenness to provide the OSVP opportunity to creative youth every year due to their vital role in sustainable development and to enable innovators using technology in scalable projects that can attract investments, drive socioeconomic growth, and help preserve the environment.

“The OSVP offers expert advice, financial support, and access to the wide Orange network. We have adopted this comprehensive approach in supporting entrepreneurial ventures with our partners to develop the ecosystem. We are impressed by the quality of the projects submitted in Jordan, and we look forward to announcing the winners.”, added the company.

This year’s local OSVP jury comprised the CEO of Information and Communications Technology Association – Jordan (int@j), Eng. Nidal Bitar, Managing Partner at Amam Ventures, Fida Taher, CEO of Injaz, Deema Bibi, CEO of Education for Employment– Jordan, Ghadeer Khuffash, Regional Director and Head of Programs at Ruwwad Al Tanmeya, Samar Dudin, Director of Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center at the University of Jordan, Dr. Yazan Al Zain, Chief Corporate Communication and Sustainability Officer at Orange Jordan, Eng. Rana Al Dababneh.

