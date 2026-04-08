Orange Jordan Launches 10th Local Edition of the Orange Social Venture Prize 2026

Orange Jordan announced the opening of registration for the 10th edition of its local version of the Orange Social Venture Prize (OSVP) 2026, during the period from 1st April until 10th May. This step reflects the company’s continued role in supporting youth entrepreneurial projects that deploy digital tools to create innovative solutions with positive and sustainable impacts on various sectors.

The top three winners will receive valuable financial prizes of JD 4,000 for first place, JD 2,500 for second place, and JD 1,500 for third place in the local version, in addition to the chance to be nominated for the international version later this year. In return, financial prizes for the international version reach Euros 25,000 for first place, Euros 15,000 for second place, or Euros 10,000 for third place.

In line with its efforts to empowering youth in the Kingdom, Orange Jordan highlighted the importance of the awards as a gateway to providing a positive and supportive platform that contributes to enabling the national economy and innovation. Through its distinguished initiatives, the company aims to develop the skills of young talents in the digital world and enhance their practical experience to enhance their job opportunities.

The eligibility criteria for entering the awards include the applicant must be over 21 years old, the startup being established less than 5 years ago, present in at least one of the 17 Orange Middle East and Africa (OMEA) countries, and to have a prototype of the proposed solution.

Entrepreneurs interested in participating can submit their applications via the following link: https://poesam.orange.com/en.

It is worth noting the exceptional success achieved by the awards over the past 15 years, with the number of applications reaching 17,600 and participants 3,000, women represented up to 59%, and projects focusing on agriculture, education, and environment hitting 72%. This initiative is one of the pioneering programs provided within Orange Digital Center to develop youth talents and help them turn their ambitious ideas into reality.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo