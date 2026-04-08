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Umniah Ranked Among Jordan’s Best Workplaces for 2026 Ahead of Telecommunications Companies.

4 ساعات ago
Umniah Ranked Among Jordan’s Best Workplaces for 2026 Ahead of Telecommunications Companies.

Great Place to Work, has announced the “Best Workplaces in Jordan 2026,” recognizing organizations that have built high-trust environments and strong people-focused cultures.

Umniah by Beyon ranked third in the large companies’ category, which includes organizations with more than 200 employees. Within this category, Umniah was also recognized as the top company among participating telecommunications companies.

Umniah’s placement was based on an independent and comprehensive assessment of its workplace culture, evaluating levels of trust between employees and leadership, management practices, professional development opportunities, and the inclusiveness of the work environment. The results highlighted Umniah’s ability to foster a collaborative and engaging workplace that supports innovation and enables employees to contribute meaningfully to the company’s performance and long-term growth.

Being named among Jordan’s Best Workplaces reflects Umniah’s continued focus on employee experience and its commitment to building a culture centered on empowerment, teamwork, and professional development. This approach has strengthened the company’s ability to attract and retain talent while supporting its performance in Jordan’s telecommunications sector.

Commenting on the recognition, Diana Saidi, Director of Human Resources and Corporate Affairs at Umniah, said the ranking reflects the company’s ongoing investment in its people and its commitment to providing a work environment that encourages innovation and continuous development. She added that the achievement is driven by employees and their contribution to building a culture based on trust, collaboration, and shared success.

Moreover, Umniah received the Great Place to Work certificate for the second consecutive year, reinforcing its position as one of the leading work environments in Jordan and the first telecommunications company to achieve this distinction within the sector. This recognition reflects the company’s belief that a strong workplace culture directly supports business performance and service excellence.

This people-first approach has also contributed to a series of recent achievements, including being named the Best Mobile Network in Jordan by Ookla®, recognition for excellence in customer experience, and winning the Women’s Employment award at the 2025 WEPs Awards. Together, these milestones reflect how investing in employees, fostering an inclusive culture, and empowering teams translate into stronger innovation, improved customer experiences, and sustained competitive performance.

The Best Workplaces in Jordan list is issued by Great Place to Work® based on a global independent assessment methodology that measures employee experience across key dimensions, including credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie, in addition to a review of participating organizations’ people practices.

For the full rankings, visit: https://greatplacetowork.jo/best-workplace-cat/best-workplaces-jordan/2025-best-workplaces-jordan/


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