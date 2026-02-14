En.Mansour: “Orange Jordan Strengthens its Leadership in Digital Transformation”

W.N.On the occasion of Safer Internet Day 2026, which focuses this year on the theme “Smart Tech, Safe Choices – Exploring the Safe and Responsible Use of AI,” the Chief Executive Officer of Orange Jordan, Eng. Philippe Mansour, confirmed the company’s ongoing commitment to accelerating digital transformation, reinforcing its position as the true responsible digital leader. The company continues to support individuals and institutions in leveraging the latest digital technologies and in delivering faster and more innovative communication experiences, as part of its leadership in ensuring safe networks and a better digital ecosystem across all governorates in the Kingdom.

Digital Innovation Redefined with Orange

In parallel, Orange Jordan was the first to launch advanced digital services that redefined the customer experience, most notably a Self-Documentation digital journey embedding the “Electronic Know Your Customer” (eKYC) digital service, which unlocked a seamless and highly user-friendly experience, in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship (MoDEE) and the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC).

This was acknowledged as an unprecedented step in the history of the Kingdom within the digital transformation sphere, as Orange Jordan was named the first to unveil a digital service that swiftly and safely allows customers to subscribe electronically to mobile lines and have their identity verified via “SANAD” app, or by capturing their face selfies and documents using their own personal devices, thus completing the self-documentation process from anywhere, and eliminating the need of visiting shops or points of sale.

Such simple and innovative customer journey, incorporating the eKYC digital service, effectively demonstrates Orange Jordan’s values of Caring, Responsible, and Bold, as well as its strategic decisions aimed at creating an outstanding customer experience by delivering fast and safe services that rethink digital innovation.

Leadership in Reshaping the Digital Ecosystem

Orange Jordan continued to expand its powerful digital ecosystem footprint as a digital leader in Jordan, emphasized by “Max it”, the first integrated super application to be launched in the Kingdom. This cutting-edge application provides an easier, faster, and more comprehensive digital experience as it brings together all Orange services, including My Orange, Orange Money, jood, Roamkit, and Weinak into one secure and unified platform. Through it, customers can manage multiple transactions and activities like subscriptions, paying bills, transferring money, accessing marketplaces, tracking reward points, multiline management, and more, to reshape the future of the digital economy in the Kingdom.