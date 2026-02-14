Capital Bank Group Records Net Profits of JOD 201 Million in 2025, Up 26%

Al-Salem: Results Reflect the Strength of the Group’s Business Model and Strong International Confidence in Its Growth Strategy

W.N.Capital Bank Group announced its financial results for the year ending on 31 December 2025, reporting a net profit of approximately JOD 201 million, up from JOD 160 million in 2024. This reflects a year-on-year increase of 26% and represents the highest profit in the group’s history.

The strong results were driven by balanced growth across the group’s operations in its various markets, improved operational efficiency, enhanced credit portfolio quality, and continued expansion of digital services resulted in strengthening the group’s competitive position in both local and regional markets.

Group Chairman Bassem Khalil Al-Salem said that 2025 marked a pivotal milestone in the group’s journey, with key balance sheet indicators showing significant improvement. He noted that total assets grew by approximately 6% to reach around JOD 8.7 billion, while customer deposits stood at nearly JOD 6 billion. Net direct credit facilities increased to approximately JOD 3.9 billion, up from about JOD 3.4 billion in the previous year, reflecting a growth rate of 12.5%.

Al-Salem added that the group maintained a robust capital base, recording a capital adequacy ratio above 15% strengthening its capacity to support future growth and expansion. He further noted that international confidence in the group was reflected in the signing of a USD 155 million Green Subordinated Loan Agreement with a consortium of six international lenders. The transaction underscores the strength of the group’s financial position and the credibility of its strategic direction, while advancing its green finance agenda, sustainable development commitments, and financing of large-scale projects.

Al-Salem announced that, following its approval of the 2025 financial statements, the group’s Board of Directors recommended the distribution of cash dividends to shareholders at a rate of 17% for the past year, subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Jordan.

Chief Executive Officer of Capital Bank, Tamer Ghazaleh, said that the 2025 results underscore the strength of the Group’s integrated business model and the success of its ongoing investments in technology and operational efficiency.

He further noted that the group’s gross income rose by 16% to approximately JOD 466 million, compared to about JOD 403 million in 2024, while the cost-to-income ratio increased to 39% indicating the group’s ability to generate sustainable operating returns, and its commitment to maximizing long-term shareholder value.

Ghazaleh emphasized that Capital Bank continues to advance its adoption of artificial intelligence solutions to enhance operational efficiency, demonstrating effective resource management and the successful deployment of advanced banking technologies in line with the bank’s ambitious digital transformation strategy.

Moreover, during 2025, Capital Bank received several prestigious international awards, most notably the Excellence in Data and AI Application award at the Middle East AI and Data Analytics Summit, along with the Best Bank and Best Banking App awards in Jordan from Global Financial Market Review.

The Bank further reinforced its leadership in digital innovation and wealth management by securing the Best Mobile Banking App and Best Wealth Management Services awards in Jordan from International Business Magazine, in addition to receiving “Deal of the Year” award from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of the National Bank of Iraq, Ayman Abu Dhaim, confirmed the bank’s strong financial performance at the end of 2025, with the direct credit facilities portfolio growing by 56%, alongside an increase in total assets of 27%, reflecting increased customer confidence and the bank’s ability to expand its geographic footprint and enhance its services across Iraq.

He also noted that during 2025, the bank approved the acquisition of a 51% stake in both Iraq Electronic Gate for Financial Services (SWITCH) and the Digital Future Company, both of which specialize in financial services and electronic distribution, in addition to completing the acquisition of Union International Insurance Company. These ventures open new opportunities for the delivery of integrated financial services.

It is worth noting that the National Bank of Iraq also received several awards in 2025, most notably “Fastest Growing Bank in the Corporate Sector in Iraq” for 2025.